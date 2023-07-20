Star-studded fields are lined up for August's WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati, as well as the year's last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open.

The initial main-draw entries for WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati and the year's final Grand Slam event, the US Open, are in place. All three of these prestigious US Open Series events feature loaded fields, including the entire Top 25 at each of them.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops the entry list at all three tournaments, including at the US Open, where she is the defending champion. Poland's Swiatek collected her third Grand Slam title -- and first off of the Roland Garros clay -- in New York last year. She picked up another Roland Garros title this year, bringing her total Slam count to four.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will be on the opposite end of the draw from Swiatek at all of these events. Sabalenka, who made the US Open semifinals in 2021 and 2022, won her first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, and she currently holds the No.1 position in this year's Race to the WTA Finals.

To the hard courts we go. 🫡

The rest of the Top 5 will join Swiatek and Sabalenka at all three tournaments: No.3 Elena Rybakina, last year's Wimbledon champion; No.4 Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American; and No.5 Caroline Garcia, who won last year's Cincinnati event as a qualifier.

No.6 Ons Jabeur, No.7 Coco Gauff, No.8 Petra Kvitova and No.9 Maria Sakkari are also entered in Montreal, Cincinnati and the US Open. Rounding out the Top 10 on all three of these entry lists is the newest Grand Slam titlist, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

For the US Open specifically, former champions Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu, former finalists Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova and Leylah Fernandez, and resurgent Elina Svitolina all feature prominently in the Grand Slam's entry list.

"I am enjoying every minute of being on court. So it does not scare me because I know life without tennis already.”



"I am enjoying every minute of being on court. So it does not scare me because I know life without tennis already."

The cut-off for the US Open main-draw entries extends down to No.100 Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine. Five players, including Barbora Strycova and Jennifer Brady, also entered via protected ranking.

The 128-player field will be filled out with 16 qualifiers and eight wild-card recipients. One of the wild cards will be two-time US Open runner-up and former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, who will be returning to Hologic WTA Tour action this summer.

The US Open main draw begins on Monday, August 28. You can view the complete entry list at the US Open's website here.

The entry lists for #NBO23 have been revealed. Now it's time to get to know the WTA players who will be hitting the courts at IGA Stadium from August 4-13 in Montreal. We're starting with the Top 10.



Learn more about this year's biggest contenders: ⤵️ https://t.co/zX3exmUcf5 pic.twitter.com/9d1cLtmBU1 — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) July 17, 2023

Earlier in the month of August will be the two WTA 1000 events in the US Open Series.

The Omnium Banque Nationale will run from Monday, August 7 to Sunday, August 13, and the entry list includes all of the world's Top 25. The WTA event alternates between Canadian cities Montreal and Toronto annually, with the Quebecois city of Montreal hosting this year.

Former Omnium Banque Nationale champions on the entry list include Canada's own Andreescu, as well as Kvitova, Svitolina and Belinda Bencic. Svitolina was entered with her protected ranking before her run to the Wimbledon semifinals propelled her back into the Top 30.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will join Wozniacki as wild cards into the Montreal field.

11 past champions

14 Grand Slam title winners

8 players who have been No. 1



See the full list⬇️https://t.co/hDh9dSRC5J — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) July 18, 2023

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S.A. will follow from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 20, with the entire Top 30 in the entries.

Along with defending champion Garcia, other entrants who have previously won the Cincinnati title include Azarenka, Keys and Pliskova. Wozniacki, who made her WTA debut in Cincinnati as a 15-year-old, will also take a wild card into this event.

Both Montreal and Cincinnati feature 56-player main draws.