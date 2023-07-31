Venus Williams is set to feature at the US Open Series' three biggest tournaments after accepting a wild card into the Western & Southern Open.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is set to play a full summer hard-court schedule ahead of the US Open. Williams has been awarded a main-draw wild card into the Western & Southern Open, which begins on Aug. 14.

Williams' addition to the Cincinnati draw means the former No.1 will play the three biggest tournaments of the US Open Series. She has also accepted a wild card into the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, Canada and the US Open. Montreal, the first WTA 1000 tournament since the clay season, begins on Aug. 7.

Entry Lists: Swiatek tops the lists in Montreal, Cincinnati, US Open

Williams will be making her 10th singles appearance in Cincinnati, and 12th in Montreal. The 43-year-old American posted her best Montreal result in 2014 when she defeated her sister Serena to advance to the final. Her best result in Cincinnati came with a semifinal run in 2012.

A winner of 49 career singles titles, Williams is coming off a grass-court season that included a win over Camila Giorgi in Birmingham, a three-set thriller against Jelena Ostapenko, and a 24th appearance at Wimbledon.