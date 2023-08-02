After a two-year hiatus filled with uncertainty, Jennifer Brady charted a steady course back to the tour with remarkable patience.

It was more than 18 months ago when Jennifer Brady began to wonder if she’d ever play again.

She had pain in her foot that persisted whenever she tried to practice. Then a joint condition in her knee required surgery, and the 2022 season was gone.

“I would say the worst was probably just the unknown,” Brady told wtatennis.com.

But there she was Tuesday afternoon at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in full flight, playing with some of the vintage form we saw from her in the 2021 Australian Open final. She served big and stroked twice as many winners (20) as unforced errors. The 28-year-old American sprinted in and out of the corners, exceptionally light on her feet, sneakers squealing.

The result was a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory over Anhelina Kalinina. During the 70-minute match, you would never have known that one of the players was ranked No.1,056 among Hologic WTA Tour players -- and the other at No.28.

In fact, this was the first Hologic WTA Tour-level victory for Brady in nearly two years, the culmination of a brutal stretch of injuries, paralyzing inactivity and profound doubt. Her reaction? A measured fist pump, a stately walk to the net and, finally, as she was zipping up her racquets, the beginning of a smile.

What did it take to get back, Luke Jensen asked in an on-court interview, to this moment?

“A lot -- a lot,” Brady said. “A lot. A lot of time, a lot of patience -- off and on the court. There were a lot of times when I was at a complete stop, not doing much. Didn’t really look like a professional athlete, professional tennis player.

“Lost a lot of my skills, my muscle mass -- you know I don’t really have a lot. Yeah, it took a lot of patience and staying disciplined. You know, just trusting the process.”

Yes, a lot.

Tennis is one of the most physically demanding professional sports, something Brady understands better than most. Two years ago at the Western & Southern Open -- only seven months after her career breakthrough in Melbourne and a serious flirtation with the Top 10 -- Brady’s body broke in horrific fashion.

Her plantar fascia, the shock-absorbing band of tissue that connects the heel to the base of the toes, was torn. A stress fracture in her right knee sustained during a US Open practice shut her down for the season. It wasn’t until late October that a MRI revealed the tear in her heel.

Ironically, it was at the Western and Southern Open -- scene of the injury that started her downward spiral -- that Brady found the motivation to move forward. After spending most of her time in Florida, she headed for Cincinnati.

“Just submersing myself back into the scene felt good,” she said. “What it’s like on tour, surrounding myself with the other players. That was a good idea.”

Brady credits Ola Malmqvist, director of coaching for the USTA, and physiologist Mark Kovacs for carving out a path that brought her last week to Granby, Quebec, Canada for an ITF $100,000 event. Using her protected ranking of No.14, Brady split two matches but was buoyed by how solid she felt on the court.

Kalinina, however, was a massive step up from No.223-ranked Himeno Sakatsume, who beat Brady in straight sets. The Ukrainian is a legitimate Top 30 player and reached the finals in Rome back in May before retiring with a left leg injury to Elena Rybakina one game into the second set.

Brady, always a forward-thinking, forward-moving player, had Kalinina looking tentative early and often. Looking extremely fit and playing with what one analyst calling the match artfully described as “lovely fluidity,” Brady converted six of nine break points.

Her reward is a Wednesday second-round match against No.7 Madison Keys. Brady practiced with Keys just last week and is also scheduled to play the upcoming WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati and, if everything goes well, the US Open.

Does this result change her expectations going forward?

“No, I don’t think so,” Brady said. “Enjoy the win -- but I’ve got another one.”

After a series of physical disasters, it’s human nature to wonder if there’s another one coming.

“You never know,” Brady said, “there might be. Injuries are the toughest part of being a professional athlete. You have to live and play each match like it might be your last. That’s how I’m going to go about this.

“You never know, but you can’t really think like that.”