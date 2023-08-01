For the first time in nearly two full years, 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady was back in action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Jennifer Brady made a winning return to the Hologic WTA Tour on Tuesday at the Mubadala Citi DC Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

The 2021 Australian Open finalist is returning to tour level at the WTA 500 event this week in the second event of her comeback so far. Brady had been previously sidelined since the summer of 2021 due to knee and foot injuries, but the former World No.13 looked at her near-vintage best in a 68-minute win over Kalinina, the World No.28.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I came out, handled my emotions, stayed true to my game plan, and was able to come out with a win," Brady, entered with an injury-protected ranking, said afterwards.

"Tennis is a part of who I am, and I hope I never lose that. I'm happy to just be out here competing with the best."

Read on for more facts and stats from Brady's comeback match.

731: Brady's last match at Hologic WTA Tour level came 731 days ago, in the second round of the Western & Southern Open. There, she retired against Jelena Ostapenko with a foot injury, which was eventually diagnosed as a torn plantar fascia.

2: Brady officially returned two weeks ago an an ITF World Tennis Tour $100,000 event in Canada, where she reached the second round.

6: Brady broke Kalinina's serve six times in victory, and from 2-2 in the first set, won 10 of the match's last 11 games.

20: Brady hit 20 winners in victory, four more than Kalinina's 16. She also only hit 16 unforced errors, while the Ukrainian totaled 26.

28: Brady's win over World No.28 Kalinina is her best win by ranking since her run to the final in Melbourne two years ago, where she finished as runner-up to Naomi Osaka.