WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Sherif-Torso_318711 WTA Tennis Inactive

Mayar
Sherif

EGY
30 yrs
5' 11'' (1.80m)
Current Singles Rank
49
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
33 / 16
Prize Money
$341,420

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coach since she was 16 is Justo Gonzalez Martinez; trains in Elche, southeast Spain
  • Mother is Amal, father is Sherif and has three sisters, Rawan, Dalya, Rana (also a player on tour); introduced to tennis by her sister and parents at the age of four
  • Studied at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, graduating in 2018 with a bachelor degree of science in Sports Medicine
  • Has a sponsorship deal with a bank in Egypt
  • Love listening to drums and would like to play one day
  • Speaks English, Arabic, French and Spanish

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

31

Height

5' 11'' (1.80m)

Birthday

May 5, 1996 May 5, 1996

Birthplace

Cairo, Egypt

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Parma

Finalist (2): 2024 - Rabat
2021 - Cluj-Napoca

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Merida (w/Piter)
2024 - Monastir (w/Blinkova)

Finalist (2): 2022 - Melbourne 250 #2 (w/Martincova)
2021 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Piter)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (10): 2026 - Contrexeville, Brescia
2025 - Parma
2024 - Buenos Aires
2023 - Makarska, Valencia
2022 - Marbella, Karlsruhe, Colina
2021 - Karlsruhe

Finalist (5): 2025 - Tucuman
2024 - Contrexeville, Makarska, Parma, Lleida

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Colina (w/Stojanovic)
2022 - Karlsruhe (w/Udvardy)

Finalist (4): 2024 - Buenos Aires (w/Pigossi), Lleida (w/Piter)
2022 - Colina (w/Zidansek)
2021 - Karlsruhe (w/Piter)

Career in Review

In 2025, won WTA 125 title at Parma and finished R-Up at WTA 125 Tucuman; captured second career WTA Tour doubles title at Merida (w/Piter); and won a pair of ITF/W100 singles titles at Madrid and Biarritz

During 2024, finished R-Up at WTA 250 Rabat (l. Stearns in F) and won her first WTA Tour doubles title at Monastir (w/Blinkova); also reached a further four WTA 125 finals, all on clay: Lleida, Parma, Makarska and Contrexeville

In 2023, enjoyed SF run at Palermo (l. Q. Zheng) and was a quarterfinalist at Monterrey (l. Garcia) and Madrid, where she became the first Egyptian player to reach QF at a WTA 1000 event (l. Sabalenka in 3s)

Also in 2023, won back-to-back WTA 125 titles at Makarska (saving six championship points against Paolini in F) and Valencia (d. Bassols Ribera in F), afterwards attaining new career-high ranking of No.31 (week of June 19); best Grand Slam result came at Roland Garros (2r, l. Potapova)

Broke new ground in 2022 by winning her first career WTA Tour singles title at Parma, becoming the first Egyptian player to win a WTA Tour title; she defeated No.7 Sakkari in the Parma final for her first career Top 10 win

Also in 2022, reached 2r on three further occasions on Tour (including Roland Garros) and won WTA 125 titles at Marbella, Karlsruhe and Colina

Broke into Top 100 for first time on August 9, 2021 - highest-ranked Egyptian woman ever

In 2021, reached first Tour-level finals at Cluj-Napoca, finishing R-Up in singles (l. Petkovic) and doubles (w/Piter); also won first career WTA 125 title at Karlsruhe and reached 2r on three further occasions on Tour (including at Australian Open and Indian Wells)

Made WTA main draw debut at 2020 Prague, and made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2020 Roland Garros, falling 1r as qualifier on both occasions; became the first woman representing Egypt to contest the main draw of a Grand Slam event

Fell in qualifying at 2020 Australian Open (l. Li in 1r), her first time contesting qualifying at Tour level

Ended 2019 at No.212 after winning six ITF titles, including a 26-match winning streak, and finishing the year with a win-loss record of 68-17 (at all levels); cracked Top 200 for the first time on November 11, 2019 at No.189

Won the 2019 African Games to earn a place at Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Owns 11 singles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Won first ITF Circuit title in 2013 at $10K Sharm El-Sheik

Made ITF Circuit debut in 2010, at a $10K event in Ain Alsoukhna-Suiz in Egypt

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
Register to view analysis
Tamara Korpatsch, Hamburg 2026

Week in Review: A tour veteran wins on home soil and a young star continues her rise

4m read
2w ago

Korpatsch reaches Hamburg final after Sherif retires

3w ago
Tamara Korpatsch, Hamburg 2026
04:59
highlights

Sherif holds off Badosa in 3:27 Hamburg epic for 13th straight win

3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Hamburg 2026
06:06
Hot Shots

Hot shot: Mayar Sherif's 'extraordinary' behind-the-back flick in Hamburg

3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Hamburg 2026
00:33
highlights

The streak continues! Sherif wins 12th straight, tops Jacquemot in Hamburg

3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Hamburg 2026
04:53
Hot Shots

Hot shot: Sherif scores remarkable pass on the run

3w ago
Sherif, Hamburg R1
00:21
highlights

Sherif triumphs in 3:17 Hamburg marathon vs. Waltert for 11th straight win

3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Hamburg 2026
05:17