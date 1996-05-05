Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2022 - Parma



Finalist (2): 2024 - Rabat

2021 - Cluj-Napoca



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Merida (w/Piter)

2024 - Monastir (w/Blinkova)



Finalist (2): 2022 - Melbourne 250 #2 (w/Martincova)

2021 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Piter)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (10): 2026 - Contrexeville, Brescia

2025 - Parma

2024 - Buenos Aires

2023 - Makarska, Valencia

2022 - Marbella, Karlsruhe, Colina

2021 - Karlsruhe



Finalist (5): 2025 - Tucuman

2024 - Contrexeville, Makarska, Parma, Lleida



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Colina (w/Stojanovic)

2022 - Karlsruhe (w/Udvardy)



Finalist (4): 2024 - Buenos Aires (w/Pigossi), Lleida (w/Piter)

2022 - Colina (w/Zidansek)

2021 - Karlsruhe (w/Piter)





Career in Review

In 2025, won WTA 125 title at Parma and finished R-Up at WTA 125 Tucuman; captured second career WTA Tour doubles title at Merida (w/Piter); and won a pair of ITF/W100 singles titles at Madrid and Biarritz



During 2024, finished R-Up at WTA 250 Rabat (l. Stearns in F) and won her first WTA Tour doubles title at Monastir (w/Blinkova); also reached a further four WTA 125 finals, all on clay: Lleida, Parma, Makarska and Contrexeville



In 2023, enjoyed SF run at Palermo (l. Q. Zheng) and was a quarterfinalist at Monterrey (l. Garcia) and Madrid, where she became the first Egyptian player to reach QF at a WTA 1000 event (l. Sabalenka in 3s)



Also in 2023, won back-to-back WTA 125 titles at Makarska (saving six championship points against Paolini in F) and Valencia (d. Bassols Ribera in F), afterwards attaining new career-high ranking of No.31 (week of June 19); best Grand Slam result came at Roland Garros (2r, l. Potapova)



Broke new ground in 2022 by winning her first career WTA Tour singles title at Parma, becoming the first Egyptian player to win a WTA Tour title; she defeated No.7 Sakkari in the Parma final for her first career Top 10 win



Also in 2022, reached 2r on three further occasions on Tour (including Roland Garros) and won WTA 125 titles at Marbella, Karlsruhe and Colina



Broke into Top 100 for first time on August 9, 2021 - highest-ranked Egyptian woman ever



In 2021, reached first Tour-level finals at Cluj-Napoca, finishing R-Up in singles (l. Petkovic) and doubles (w/Piter); also won first career WTA 125 title at Karlsruhe and reached 2r on three further occasions on Tour (including at Australian Open and Indian Wells)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2020 Prague, and made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2020 Roland Garros, falling 1r as qualifier on both occasions; became the first woman representing Egypt to contest the main draw of a Grand Slam event



Fell in qualifying at 2020 Australian Open (l. Li in 1r), her first time contesting qualifying at Tour level



Ended 2019 at No.212 after winning six ITF titles, including a 26-match winning streak, and finishing the year with a win-loss record of 68-17 (at all levels); cracked Top 200 for the first time on November 11, 2019 at No.189



Won the 2019 African Games to earn a place at Tokyo Olympics in 2021



Owns 11 singles and six doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Won first ITF Circuit title in 2013 at $10K Sharm El-Sheik



Made ITF Circuit debut in 2010, at a $10K event in Ain Alsoukhna-Suiz in Egypt