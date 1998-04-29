kimberly birrell

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2025 - Chennai

2024 - Osaka



DOUBLES

Finalist (2): 2023 - Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez)

2016 - Hobart (w/Wolfe)



MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS

Finalist (1): 2025 - Australian Open (w/J-P.Smith)





Career in Review

In 2025, notched second career Tour final at Chennai (l. Tjen). In Brisbane made her first WTA 500 quarterfinal and won ITF/W75 title in that city before hitting a career-high ranking of No.60 on May 5. Went on to post a season-ending ranking inside Top 100 for the first time



In mixed doubles reached her first Grand Slam final on home soil at the 2025 Australian Open, finishing R-Up (w/Smith; l. Gadecki/Peers in all-Australian final)



Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first Tour level singles final, finishing R-Up at Osaka (as qualifier). Also enjoyed QF run at Nottingham



In 2023, reached first WTA QF at Merida (as qualifier, l. McNally); also made QF at Seoul (l. Bektas) and cracked Top 100 for first time. Additionally reached 2nd Tour doubles final at Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez; l. Lizarazo/M.P.Perez)



Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2022, including third title at this level at W60 event in Playford, Australia. At Tour level, reached 2r at Seoul (l. Maria) and contested qualifying on eight occasions



Missed the second half of 2019 and entire 2020 season to undergo elbow surgery



In only her second career Grand Slam main draw appearance, reached 3r at 2019 Australian Open upsetting No.29 Vekic in 2r (as WC, l. Kerber). Earlier in the Australian Swing, opened 2019 with 2r showing at Brisbane (as WC, d. No.10 Kasatkina, l. eventual R-Up Tsurenko)



Posted year-end finish of No.285 in 2018 (up from No.356 in 2017); that year, won ITF/60K title at Darwin-AUS



Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut as wildcard at 2016 Hobart (l. Cibulkova); at that same event, finished R-Up in doubles w/Wolfe (l. Han/McHale)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Hobart



Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Australia in 2012