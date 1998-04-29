kimberly birrell

Stories
Biography
- Coached by Nicole Pratt and Chris Mahony
- Mother is Ros; brother is Cade
- Started playing at age 4; baseliner whose favorite shot is forehand; favorite surface is hard
- Enjoys reading, watching movies, hanging out with friends, the beach and spending time with her dogs and fish
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High60
Height5' 7" (1.70m)
BirthdayApr 29, 1998 April 29, 1998
BirthplaceDüsseldorf, Germany
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Chennai
2024 - Osaka
DOUBLES
Finalist (2): 2023 - Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez)
2016 - Hobart (w/Wolfe)
MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS
Finalist (1): 2025 - Australian Open (w/J-P.Smith)
Career in Review
In 2025, notched second career Tour final at Chennai (l. Tjen). In Brisbane made her first WTA 500 quarterfinal and won ITF/W75 title in that city before hitting a career-high ranking of No.60 on May 5. Went on to post a season-ending ranking inside Top 100 for the first time
In mixed doubles reached her first Grand Slam final on home soil at the 2025 Australian Open, finishing R-Up (w/Smith; l. Gadecki/Peers in all-Australian final)
Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first Tour level singles final, finishing R-Up at Osaka (as qualifier). Also enjoyed QF run at Nottingham
In 2023, reached first WTA QF at Merida (as qualifier, l. McNally); also made QF at Seoul (l. Bektas) and cracked Top 100 for first time. Additionally reached 2nd Tour doubles final at Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez; l. Lizarazo/M.P.Perez)
Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2022, including third title at this level at W60 event in Playford, Australia. At Tour level, reached 2r at Seoul (l. Maria) and contested qualifying on eight occasions
Missed the second half of 2019 and entire 2020 season to undergo elbow surgery
In only her second career Grand Slam main draw appearance, reached 3r at 2019 Australian Open upsetting No.29 Vekic in 2r (as WC, l. Kerber). Earlier in the Australian Swing, opened 2019 with 2r showing at Brisbane (as WC, d. No.10 Kasatkina, l. eventual R-Up Tsurenko)
Posted year-end finish of No.285 in 2018 (up from No.356 in 2017); that year, won ITF/60K title at Darwin-AUS
Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut as wildcard at 2016 Hobart (l. Cibulkova); at that same event, finished R-Up in doubles w/Wolfe (l. Han/McHale)
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Hobart
Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Australia in 2012
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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