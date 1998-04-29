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Kimberly
Birrell

AUS
28 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
69
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 20
Prize Money
$766,513

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Nicole Pratt and Chris Mahony
  • Mother is Ros; brother is Cade
  • Started playing at age 4; baseliner whose favorite shot is forehand; favorite surface is hard
  • Enjoys reading, watching movies, hanging out with friends, the beach and spending time with her dogs and fish

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

60

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

Apr 29, 1998 April 29, 1998

Birthplace

Düsseldorf, Germany
Nicole Pratt
Nicole Pratt

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2025 - Chennai
2024 - Osaka

DOUBLES
Finalist (2): 2023 - Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez)
2016 - Hobart (w/Wolfe)

MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS
Finalist (1): 2025 - Australian Open (w/J-P.Smith)

Career in Review

In 2025, notched second career Tour final at Chennai (l. Tjen). In Brisbane made her first WTA 500 quarterfinal and won ITF/W75 title in that city before hitting a career-high ranking of No.60 on May 5. Went on to post a season-ending ranking inside Top 100 for the first time

In mixed doubles reached her first Grand Slam final on home soil at the 2025 Australian Open, finishing R-Up (w/Smith; l. Gadecki/Peers in all-Australian final)

Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first Tour level singles final, finishing R-Up at Osaka (as qualifier). Also enjoyed QF run at Nottingham

In 2023, reached first WTA QF at Merida (as qualifier, l. McNally); also made QF at Seoul (l. Bektas) and cracked Top 100 for first time. Additionally reached 2nd Tour doubles final at Monterrey (w/Contreras Gomez; l. Lizarazo/M.P.Perez)

Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2022, including third title at this level at W60 event in Playford, Australia. At Tour level, reached 2r at Seoul (l. Maria) and contested qualifying on eight occasions

Missed the second half of 2019 and entire 2020 season to undergo elbow surgery

In only her second career Grand Slam main draw appearance, reached 3r at 2019 Australian Open upsetting No.29 Vekic in 2r (as WC, l. Kerber). Earlier in the Australian Swing, opened 2019 with 2r showing at Brisbane (as WC, d. No.10 Kasatkina, l. eventual R-Up Tsurenko)

Posted year-end finish of No.285 in 2018 (up from No.356 in 2017); that year, won ITF/60K title at Darwin-AUS

Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut as wildcard at 2016 Hobart (l. Cibulkova); at that same event, finished R-Up in doubles w/Wolfe (l. Han/McHale)

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Hobart

Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Australia in 2012

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Viktorija_Golubic_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_8511

Golubic bounces Birrell in Toronto first round

05:00
1w ago
highlights

Birrell saves pair of set points, upsets Krejcikova in Eastbourne first round

1mo ago
Kimberly Birrell, Eastbourne 2026
04:39
highlights

Li escapes Birrell from a set and a break down in Nottingham opener

1mo ago
Ann Li, Nottingham 2026
03:16
highlights

Linette bounces back to defeat Birrell in 's-Hertogenbosch opener

2mo ago
Magda Linette, 's-Hertogenbosch 2026
02:48
analysis

Best of Round 1: The matches, moments and surprises to kick off Roland Garros

5m read
2mo ago
Hailey Baptiste
Match Reaction

In the first major upset of Roland Garros, Birrell rallies to knock off Pegula

3m read
2mo ago
Kimberly_Birrell_-_Roland_Garros_2026_-_Day_3-DSC_8921A
highlights

Udvardy tops Birrell in Madrid for second win at WTA 1000 level or above

3mo ago
Panna Udvardy, Madrid 2026
03:34