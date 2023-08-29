The stars were out for Night 1 at the year's final Grand Slam, where the 50th anniversary of equal pay at the US Open was honored.

Former United States President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were among the glitterati who attended opening night of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

The Obamas and various other celebrities took in the first-round match between No.6 seed Coco Gauff and qualifier Laura Siegemund on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff came back from a set down to prevail and advance to the second round of the year's last Grand Slam.

Michelle Obama also introduced WTA Legend Billie Jean King and an on-court ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of equal pay at the US Open.

The ceremony also featured a performance by singer Sara Bareilles:

Other luminaries in attendance on Night 1 included:

2006 US Open champion Maria Sharapova

Skier Lindsey Vonn

Broadcast journalist Gayle King

Fashion designer Anna Wintour