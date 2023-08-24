A potential quarterfinal clash between defending champion Iga Swiatek and surging Coco Gauff could take place at the year's last Grand Slam, the US Open. Venus Williams will meet Paula Badosa in the first round, while Caroline Wozniacki could play Petra Kvitova in the second round.

The stage is set for the year's last chance at Grand Slam glory.

The 2023 US Open main draw was revealed on Thursday afternoon, lining up the matchups for the season's final major in New York City. Main-draw play begins on Monday, August 28.

US Open 2023: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

128 players will contest the main draw, with 104 direct entries and eight wild cards already placed. 16 qualifiers will complete the field after the qualifying rounds finish up on Friday.

US Open qualifying Day 2: Shnaider, Wang Yafan survive seed exodus

You can view the full draw HERE.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the top storylines:

First quarter

No.1 seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek could be slated for a quarterfinal showdown against surging No.6 Coco Gauff, if seedings hold. Gauff just got her first win over Swiatek in eight tries in last week's Cincinnati semifinals.

Swiatek's title defense starts against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, as the Polish top seed seeks her fifth career Grand Slam title and second straight US Open crown.

At the other end of the quarter, Gauff opens against a qualifier and could face rising 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the second round. Gauff is 11-1 during this summer hardcourt swing, winning her first WTA 500 title at Washington D.C. and her first WTA 1000 title at Cincinnati.

The top quarter could also feature a second-round meeting between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the No.11 seed, and former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, if they both win their opening matches.

Wozniacki will play her first Grand Slam event since her return to tennis after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus for maternity leave. 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki came back to tennis at Montreal earlier this month, winning her first match back.

Also in the top quarter are American former Grand Slam finalists Danielle Collins and Jennifer Brady. Brady, too, is on the comeback trail, having been off tour for two years due to injuries.

Second quarter

Last year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina tops the second quarter as the No.4 seed. Rybakina will face one of the highest-ranked unseeded players, No.37 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, in the first round.

On the other side of this quarter, No.8 Maria Sakkari and No.10 Karolina Muchova could meet for the third time this season in the Round of 16, if they both hold their seedings. Muchova upset Sakkari at Roland Garros and Cincinnati en route to finals at both events.

Rankings Watch: Muchova makes Top 10 debut after Cincinnati run

Also in this quarter, 2017 champion Sloane Stephens will face No.19 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round. Three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka also sits in this quarter as the No.18 seed, and she will open against French wild card Fiona Ferro.

12/10 a very good girl. Happy to be a part of Ace’s training and journey before she finds a veteran to call home 💕 https://t.co/AX5z2UZogX — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) August 24, 2023

Third quarter

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked American, heads up the third quarter. Pegula will meet hard-hitting floater Camila Giorgi of Italy in an eye-catching opening match. They have already met 10 times on tour, with Pegula holding an 8-2 head-to-head lead.

Photos: Svitolina, Pegula join Stars of the Open event for charity

The winner of that clash could face No.26 seed Elina Svitolina in the third round. Former World No.3 Svitolina has already made a massive return from maternity leave this year, shooting back into the Top 30 after a Roland Garros quarterfinal and a Wimbledon semifinal.

No.7 seed Caroline Garcia, a US Open semifinalist last year, is at the top of this quarter, and she will open against a qualifier. Garcia could face reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the No.9 seed, in the Round of 16.

However, a pair of unseeded Canadians who have had huge US Open successes lurk in Vondrousova's section: 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu and 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez. The Canadians could meet in the second round if they both win their first-round matches.

Venus Williams is ready to go. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EC6SQjuakp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2023

Fourth quarter

Aryna Sabalenka anchors the bottom of the draw as the No.2 seed. Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka will meet Maryna Zanevska in the first round. Belgium's Zanevska has said she is likely to end her career after the US Open.

In the same section is a first-round clash between former World No.1 Venus Williams and former World No.2 Paula Badosa. Williams has won two of her seven Grand Slam titles at the US Open. At the age of 43, Williams will play her homeland major for the 24th time.

At the top of this quarter is No.5 seed Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up. Jabeur will face Colombia's Camila Osorio in the first round, and she possibly could meet No.12 seed Barbora Krejcikova or No.23 seed Zheng Qinwen in the Round of 16.