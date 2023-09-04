Aryna Sabalenka will become the new WTA World No.1 in singles when rankings are updated on Monday, September 11. She becomes the eighth player to have held both the singles and doubles World No.1 ranking during her career.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA announced today that Aryna Sabalenka will become the new WTA World No.1 when the rankings are released on Monday, September 11 following the completion of the US Open.

The 25-year-old will be the 29th woman to capture the WTA World No.1 ranking, and just the eighth player to have held both the singles and doubles No.1 spots during their career, having also ascended to the top of the doubles rankings in February 2021.

"Reaching the WTA World No.1 singles ranking is something I have dreamed of ever since I was a little girl when I started playing tennis," said Sabalenka. "2023 has been such an incredible year for me and my team and this is the perfect reward for all our hard work. It’s an unbelievable feeling to join the amazing list of other WTA players to achieve this and it’s a huge honor to be able to call myself the No.1 singles player in the world."

"Aryna’s rise to the top of the sport is an incredible achievement and I would like to congratulate her on becoming the new WTA World No.1 singles player," said WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon. "Like so many of our fans, I’m excited to continue watching her success, with her on court powerful and fearless shot making and her off court personality and lively character."

Sabalenka, who confirmed her ascent to the No.1 ranking following Iga Swiatek's loss to Jelena Ostapenko earlier today in New York, overtakes the Pole which brings an end to her consecutive 75-week stint in the No.1 spot.

Sabalenka has enjoyed an excellent season on the Hologic WTA Tour having won three titles, most recently at the WTA 1000 level Mutua Madrid Open, in addition to the WTA 500 Adelaide International and her debut Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. She has reached a further two finals this year, at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart), and made the semifinals at both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka first rose to prominence in 2018 when she reached four finals across three different surfaces, and has gone on to reach 23 Tour-level singles finals in her career with 13 titles to her name.