No.10 Karolina Muchova will face No.6 Coco Gauff for a spot in the US Open final. It will be a rematch of the Western and Southern Open final.

NEW YORK -- No.10 Karolina Muchova's resurgent 2023 season continues. On the heels of making her first WTA 1000 final in Cincinnati, the 27-year-old Czech advanced to her second hard-court Slam semifinal after defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in the US Open quarterfinals.

Muchova has now made the semifinals or better at three of the four majors. She first broke through at the 2020 Australian Open and made her first major final three months ago at Roland Garros.

Thursday's semifinal will be a rematch of the Western & Southern Open final just two weeks ago, as Muchova takes on No.6 Coco Gauff. The American got the better of a fatigued Muchova in Cincinnati, winning 6-3, 6-4 to win her first WTA 1000 title.

"I do think she said that she was physically struggling in that match, so I don't think that will be the case again if I were to play her just because there is a day in between," Gauff said after her quarterfinal win. "I'm going to approach it differently, honestly."

This time last year, Muchova was ranked No.235 after a series of injuries left her unable to play a full schedule. She is one of four players to make their Top 10 debut this season, bursting through that ceiling a week before the US Open began.

With Emma Watson taking in the action from the stands, Muchova waved her trusty HEAD racquet like a wand to wow the crowd with her shot-making. Despite the scoreline, the first set was a hotly-contested 42-minute exchange. Muchova maintained her clean sheet by wiping out nine break point choices, which all came in a marathon fourth game.

Cirstea finally got on the board with a hold to start the second set and broke Muchova for a 2-0 lead. The Romanian was trying to become the seventh woman in the Open Era to make a US Open semifinal after turning 33, joining Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Flavia Pennetta, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Billie Jean King.

But any thoughts of a comeback were quickly wiped aside by Muchova. She won six of the next seven games to seal a comprehensive performance and notch another big career milestone.

Muchova played a remarkably clean match from the baseline and the forecourt, hitting 32 winners to just 15 unforced errors. She dominated in the medium and extended rallies, winning 33 of the 46 rallies that were extended past five shots.

