The American duo will become the first team to be co-ranked in the top spot since Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in January 2019.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will become the new co-ranked WTA World No.1 doubles players when the rankings are released on Monday, Sept. 11 following the conclusion of the US Open.

The American duo, who reached the quarterfinals in New York, are the first team to be co-ranked in the top spot since Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in January of 2019 and the first all-U.S. team since Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond in September 2012.

This will be Pegula’s first time reaching the World No.1 doubles ranking, becoming the 12th American woman overall, with Gauff previously earning the No.1 position in August 2022. Siniakova’s 52-week reign atop the rankings will come to an end.

With Aryna Sabalenka also securing her ascent to the World No.1 singles ranking on Monday, it will mark the first time in more than 20 years (Aug. 11, 2003) that both the singles and doubles No.1 ranking will have changed hands on the same day and the eighth time overall. Sabalenka and Gauff will also contest the US Open singles final on Saturday, with both bidding for their first title in New York.

Gauff and Pegula have reached four finals in 2023, all at WTA-1000 level, winning the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and the Miami Open presented by Itaú and finishing as runners-up at the Mutua Madrid Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.