Ons Jabeur leads the field at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open, which features eight of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 20 players.

The Hologic WTA Tour's fall season kicks off this week in California, where the second edition of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open will take place.

Here's what you need to know about San Diego:

When does the tournament start?

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard court at the Barnes Tennis Center. The tournament features a 32-player singles field and a 16-team doubles field. The Wilson Regular Duty ball will be used.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Sept. 11.

San Diego: Draw | Schedule | Scores

When are the finals?

The tournament will feature a Saturday final. The doubles final will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 16 and the singles final will follow at 4 p.m.

Watch This: Swiatek's sliding backhand stunner in San Diego

Who are the defending champions?

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, Iga Swiatek defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to win her sixth title of the season.

In doubles, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the final, 1–6, 7–5, [10–4].

Who are the top seeds?

1. Ons Jabeur

2. Caroline Garcia

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Barbora Krejcikova

What does the draw look like?

Main draw in San Diego (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Maria Sakkari, and Barbora Krejcikova are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/6tfZBBBb6H — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 9, 2023

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$8,310

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,500

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$21,075

Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150

What other events are being played this week?

The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is a WTA 250 event being played in Osaka, Japan. Zhu Lin and Tatjiana Maria are the top seeds. Click here for the full draw.