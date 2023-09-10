The Hologic WTA Tour's fall season kicks off this week in California, where the second edition of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open will take place.
Here's what you need to know about San Diego:
When does the tournament start?
The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard court at the Barnes Tennis Center. The tournament features a 32-player singles field and a 16-team doubles field. The Wilson Regular Duty ball will be used.
Main-draw play begins on Monday, Sept. 11.
San Diego: Draw | Schedule | Scores
When are the finals?
The tournament will feature a Saturday final. The doubles final will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 16 and the singles final will follow at 4 p.m.
Who are the defending champions?
In the inaugural edition of the tournament, Iga Swiatek defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to win her sixth title of the season.
In doubles, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the final, 1–6, 7–5, [10–4].
Who are the top seeds?
1. Ons Jabeur
2. Caroline Garcia
3. Maria Sakkari
4. Barbora Krejcikova
What does the draw look like?
Main draw in San Diego (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Maria Sakkari, and Barbora Krejcikova are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/6tfZBBBb6H— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 9, 2023
What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?
First Round: 1 point/$8,310
Round of 16: 55 points/$11,500
Quarterfinals: 100 points/$21,075
Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323
Final: 305 points/$74,161
Champion: 470 points/$120,150
What other events are being played this week?
The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is a WTA 250 event being played in Osaka, Japan. Zhu Lin and Tatjiana Maria are the top seeds. Click here for the full draw.