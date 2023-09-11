For the first time since the 2003 season, both the No.1 singles and doubles rankings changed hands.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the WTA Rankings had a historic shakeup. On Monday, Aryna Sabalenka officially captured the top singles spot, while US Open champion Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula jointly rose to No.1 in the doubles rankings.

Sabalenka’s ascent ends Iga Swiatek’s 75-week reign at No.1, a position she held since April 4, 2022, the third-longest streak among players in their first stint as the top player behind only Stefanie Graf (186 consecutive weeks) and Martina Hingis (80).

Sabalenka's season features three Grand Slam semifinal appearances, clinching her first major at the Australian Open and capturing additional titles in Adelaide 1 and Madrid.

"It's good that I can say I have been World No.1, but I really would like to finish the year as World No.1. That's why I'm still positive, and I'm still motivated."



Aryna Sabalenka has her eyes trained forward after tough #USOpen loss.



In doubles, Gauff returns to the No.1 spot and is joined by partner Pegula. The American duo replaces Katerina Siniakova, who held the No.1 ranking for 52 consecutive weeks -- and 114 overall, the sixth most all-time.

This is only the eighth time in rankings history that the singles and doubles World No.1 ranking has changed hands on the same day.

Top 10 shakeup

On the heels of her US Open victory, her fourth title of the season, Gauff climbs a career-high ranking, moving to No.3 (from No.6). Gauff becomes the first player to hold the doubles World No.1 and a Top 3 singles ranking in the same week for the first time since July 26, 2010, when Venus Williams and Serena Williams held the co-No.1 spot in doubles with Venus ranked No.3 in singles and Serena No.1 in singles.

Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova join Sabalenka and Gauff among the current Top 10, with each reaching a career high. Following her quarterfinal run at the US Open, Vondrousova moves from No.9 to No.6, while Muchova rises from No.10 to No.8 after advancing to the semifinals in New York.

Comebacks gathering momentum

Several high-profile comebacks have taken place on the Hologic WTA Tour this summer, and a number of them gained pace at the US Open.

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki reached the fourth round, defeating Petra Kvitova and stretching eventual champion Gauff to three sets, in just her third tournament back from maternity leave. The Dane soars up 380 places from No.623 to No.243.

Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, played the fifth tournament of her comeback from plantar fasciitis in Flushing Meadows. The American won back-to-back matches for the first time since Roland Garros 2021 to reach the third round, falling to Wozniacki. She rises 170 places from No.433 to No.263.

Photo by WTA

The week before the US Open, Daria Saville's ranking took a hit as she lost her points from making the 2022 Granby final. The Australian former World No.20, who returned from an ACL injury in June, reached the second round of the US Open to bounce back up 56 places from No.322 to No.266.

Former World No.56 Patricia Maria Tig won her first Grand Slam match since Roland Garros 2020 to reach the US Open second round, and as a result shoots up 249 spots from No.700 to No.451.

Two-time major finalist Vera Zvonareva won three straight matches for the first time this year to qualify for the US Open, and rises 153 places from No.677 to No.524.

Other notable rankings movements

Madison Keys +6 (from No.17 to No.11): A US Open semifinalist, Keys moves up six spots to No.11, her best ranking since the 2020 season.

Wang Xinyu +14 (from No.53 to No.39): The 21-year-old climbs to a career-high ranking and a Top 50 debut after reaching the fourth round at the US Open. Also a doubles semifinalist at the US Open, Wang earned a career-best doubles ranking as well, moving to No.18.

Peyton Stearns +15 (from No.59 to No.44): The 21-year-old American also makes her Top 50 debut this week, checking in at No.44. After starting the season ranked No.210, Stearns has been on a steady rise this year, advancing to the quarterfinals in Austin, her third tour-level main-draw appearance of her career. She went on to reach her first career WTA final in April in Bogota and most recently reached the fourth round at the US Open.

Katie Boulter +11 (from No.61 to No.50): A third player breaking the Top 50 for the first time this week is Nottingham champion Boulter, who reached the third round of a major for the third time at the US Open.

Greet Minnen +29 (from No.98 to No.69): Minnen qualified and reached the third round of the US Open, defeating Venus Williams en route, taking her 2023 record to 50-16 at all levels. The 26-year-old Belgian, who was ranked No.225 in January, equals the career-high ranking she originally set in October 2021.

Tamara Zidansek +31 (from No.118 to No.87): After falling in the final round of qualifying at the US Open, Zidansek went on to win the title at the WTA 125 event on Bari, Italy, a run that included a win against former World No.11 Alizé Cornet in the semifinals.

Wang Yafan +18 (from No.114 to No.96): Wang qualified for the US Open and reached the second round with an upset of Caroline Garcia, extending her 2023 record to 57-11. Wang, who set her career-high of No.47 in October 2019, was ranked as low as No.696 in March -- but now returns to the Top 100 for the first time since February 2021.

Kaja Juvan +39 (from No.145 to No.106): The former World No.58's ranking fell to No.244 in July after she took a break from the tour to grieve her father's death. Just two months later, Juvan has rocketed back to the edge of the Top 100 after qualifying and reaching the third round of the US Open.

Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe: Playing in their fourth tournament together, Dabrowski and Routliffe captured the US Open doubles title. Dabrowski returns to the Top 10 in doubles (at No.10), while Routliffe reaches a career-high No.20, the highest ranking ever achieved by a woman from New Zealand.