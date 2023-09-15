The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open entry list is led by Beatriz Haddad Maia, and will also feature Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens, and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva.

Notable names spanning different generations on the Hologic WTA Tour field will feature in the 2023 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, beginning on October 9, from Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens to fast-rising teenagers Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova.

Roland Garros semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia and former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez have also entered the WTA 250 event, as well as two previous champions -- 2017 winner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2018 titlist Dayana Yastremska (the latter as a main-draw alternate).

Elise Mertens, Anastasia Potapova, Mayar Sherif, Peyton Stearns and Marta Kostyuk also feature on the inital entry list.

The event will be the first time the tournament has been held since 2018, when an 18-year-old Yastremska claimed her maiden WTA title by defeating Wang Qiang in the final. It will be the 10th edition overall, having previously been held three times between 1980-82, once in 1993 and five times between 2014-18.