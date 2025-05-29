Pegula sets early tone on busy day for top American seeds at Roland Garros

Jessica Pegula was the first of three Top 10 Americans scheduled on Thursday, defeating Ann Li in an all-American matchup to reach the third round at the French Open.

It was Throwback Thursday for the American women at Roland Garros.

With No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula, it’s the first time in 15 years that the United States has two of the Top 3 French Open seeds. The last time, as discerning tennis fans no doubt know, it was Venus and Serena Williams.

In fact, there were nine American women in action across the 16 second-round matches from the bottom half of the draw. With No. 7 Madison Keys, the reigning Australian Open champion, the U.S. had three Top 10s in play.

Pegula got things started on Court Philippe Chatrier, defeating fellow American Ann Li 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Pegula broke Li’s serve three times, while saving six of seven break points against her.

This was Pegula’s 30th match-win of the year -- only World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (36) has won more. Pegula is 10-5 at Roland Garros, but nine of those wins have come against unseeded opponents.

Next up for the 31-year-old: unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, a three-set winner over No. 25 Magdalena Frech, in a third-round match on Saturday. Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, reached the Roland Garros final in 2019.

This was their first meeting at the WTA level, but Li won their only previous match seven years ago in an ITF semifinal in Lexington. Li, 24 and ranked No. 55, was looking to equal her best career result at a Grand Slam.

After spotting Li a 2-0 lead in the opening set, Pegula went on to win six of the last seven games. The second set was a far different story.

There were still no breaks when Pegula served at 4-all, but the persistent Li forged two break opportunities. Pegula answered them both -- with a gorgeous running forehand down the line and a booming serve that led to another winner.

The tiebreak was textbook Pegula. She scored the first mini-break when a Li backhand sailed wide and consolidated it with some nice serving. A strong backhand that Li couldn’t pick up at the net gave her the match.