The stakes are high next week in Mexico, where the Race to the WTA Finals heads to the penultimate WTA 1000 of the year at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to Mexico next week for the Guadalajara Open AKRON, a WTA 1000 tournament that could have a significant say in who will qualify for the WTA Finals Cancun.

With the electric atmosphere and 900 points on the line, who will make their move up the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard before the tour heads to Asia?

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The Guadalajara Open AKRON is the penultimate WTA 1000 tournament of the season. The tournament is an outdoor hard-court event held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis and features a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw. It will use the Wilson US Open High Altitude ball.

Main-draw play begins on Sunday, Sept. 17.

When are the finals?

This year, Guadalajara features a Saturday final.

The doubles final will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by the singles final at 6:00 p.m.

Who are the Top 10 seeds?

1. Ons Jabeur

2. Maria Sakkari

3. Caroline Garcia

4. Madison Keys

5. Belinda Bencic

6. Jelena Ostapenko

7. Veronika Kudermetova

8. Ekaterina Alexandrova

9. Beatriz Haddad Maia

10. Victoria Azarenka

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff withdrew from the tournament before the draw.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 title after defeating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

In doubles, Storm Hunter and Luisa Stefani defeated Anhelina Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 7=6. 6=7, 10-8 to take the trophy.

When is the draw?

The main draw will be made on Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points?

First round: 1 point/$12,848

Second round: 60 points/$17,930

Round of 16: 105 points/$31,650

Quarterfinals: 190 points/$63,350

Semifinals: 350 points/$138,000

Final: 585 points/$267,690

Champion: 900 points/$454,500