For the 115th week of her career, Katerina Siniakova will sit atop the doubles ranking, replacing Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Here’s the latest shakeup in the rankings following Hologic WTA Tour events at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open, a 500-level tournament, and the 250-level event in Osaka, Japan.

Siniakova returns to top

Following the title run by Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in San Diego, Siniakova returns to the doubles World No.1 ranking, just one week after being bumped out of the top spot. The 27-year-old Czech replaces the American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula who took over the top spot after the US Open.

Gauff and Pegula, who did not play last week, drop to No.2, after Siniakova moved up three spots to regain the top spot.

Including this week, Siniakova has held the doubles No.1 ranking for 115 weeks throughout her career, the sixth most in tour history behind only Martina Navratilova (237), Liezel Huber (199), Cara Black (163), Lisa Raymond (137) and Natasha Zvereva (124).

Sweeping the singles & doubles amid the surf & sand 🤙



While her partner returned to the top spot, Krejcikova moved up two spots to No.5. Krejcikova also booked her return to the Top 10 in singles after winning her second title of the season. By completing the singles-doubles title sweep in San Diego, Krejcikova becomes only the second player to do so this year, along with Nao Hibino in Prague.

Krejcikova replaces Caroline Garcia in the Top 10. Garcia, who drops from No.10 to No.11, had been ranked inside the Top 10 since Sept. 12, 2022 .

Top 100 debuts

Ashlyn Krueger captured her first career singles title last week in Osaka. Playing in only her 12th tour-level main draw, the 19-year-old American won the title without dropping a set. She defeated top seed Zhu Lin in the final.

Krueger’s ranking improves 50 spots, as she moves form No.123 to No.73, making her Top 100 debut. She is the seventh American to make her Top 100 debut this year and the first American teenager to crack the Top 100 since Gauff as a 15-year-old on Oct. 14, 2019.

Kimberly Birrell joins Krueger among those to debut in the Top 100 this year. The 25-year-old slides up three spots from No.103 to No.100 after reaching the semifinals at a ITF W100 event in Tokyo. Birrell becomes the first Australian to make her Top 100 debut since Astra Sharma on April 22, 2019.

Including Krueger and Birrell, 15 women have reached the Top 100 milestone this year.

Here is a look at some other notable rankings movements this week:

--China’s Zhu Lin, a two-time finalist this year won her first career title, in Hua Hin, and finished as runner-up last week in Osaka. She achieves her career-high ranking and moves up to No.31 (+4 from No.35).

--A semifinalist in San Diego, Emma Navarro makes her Top 50 debut, moving up 12 spots from No.61 to No.49. Navarro becomes the third American to crack the Top 50, joining Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns.

--Capitalizing on her wild-card entry to San Diego, Sofia Kenin reached her first singles final since 2020. With her runner-up finish, Kenin’s ranking jumps 40 spots, climbing from No.93 to No.53.

--Anna Kalinskaya advanced to the quarterfinals last week in Osaka, falling to eventual champion Krueger. The quarterfinal run boosted her ranking 15 spots as she moves to No.77 this week (from No.92).

--Danielle Collins advanced to the semifinals last week in San Diego, her second final four appearance this year. Collins’ ranking improves nine spots, from No.43 to No.34. Also a finalist in doubles playing alongside fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, Collins reaches a career-high doubles ranking of No.83.

--Last week's two WTA 125 champions both receive boosts. Marina Bassols Ribera took the title in Ljubljana, and rises 20 places to a new career-high of No.112. Meanwhile, Astra Sharma lifted the trophy in Bucharest, and climbs 68 places to No.148. The Australian reached her career-high of No.84 in February 2022, and this is her highest placement since July 2022.

--The ITF W80 event in Le Neubourg, France culminated in an all-teenage final, with Celine Naef, 18, defeating junior World No.1 Alina Korneeva, 16, to capture her biggest title to date. Both players hit new career-highs as a result: Naef climbs 27 places to No.125 and Korneeva enters the Top 200 for the first time, rising 31 spots to No.186.