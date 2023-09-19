Marta Kostyuk's astonishing speed earned her one of the best winners of the Guadalajara Open Akron first round.

Marta Kostyuk lit up the Guadalajara Open Akron first round with a sensational steal during her 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 win over Stacey Fung.

No.42-ranked Kostyuk had her hands full against the 26-year-old Canadian, who was making her Hologic WTA Tour main-draw debut. Fung, a Washington University alumna who has won ITF titles in Santo Domingo, Tbilisi and Wichita this year to rise to No.226, kept the Ukrainian on the back foot with powerful groundstrokes and attacking tennis.

This was evident as she sought to get a foothold in the match from a set down. Fung seemed in total control as she sent Kostyuk scampering from line to line. However, Kostyuk's remarkable anticipation, speed and racquet control on the run kept her in the point before she found a stunning angled backhand pass that earned her a rapturous reception from the crowd.

It didn't help her much on the scoreboard, though. Fung managed to hold that game anyway, and indeed win five of the next six to level the match at a set all. But Kostyuk rebounded to win the third set, during which Fung required treatment on her leg, without losing a game.