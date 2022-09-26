Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula lead a top-flight field at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, where six of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 are set to play. Here's everything you need to know about the first WTA 500 event of the Asian swing.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to Asia next week as a star-studded field descends on the Toray Pan Pacific Open. World No.2 Iga Swiatek and No.4 Jessica Pegula are the top seeds, with both set to play their first tournaments since the US Open.

Here's what you need to know about Tokyo:

When does the tournament start?

The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Ariake Tennis Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan. The tournament features a 26-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The Yonex Tour ball will be used.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Sept. 25.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Sunday, Oct.1 at 12:00 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Saturday, Sept. 30, not before 4:00 p.m.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Liudmila Samsonova captured her third title of the season by defeating Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

In doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Who are the top seeds?

This year's Toray Pan Pacific Open feature the strongest field it has had in years. Six of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top have entered the field. The top four to six seeds (pending performance byes based on Guadalajara results) will receive first-round byes.

Top eight seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Jessica Pegula

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Marketa Vondrousva

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Barbora Krejcikova

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Daria Kasatkina

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:00 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$8,310

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,500

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$21,075

Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150

Other events this week:

The Ningbo Open will also commence on Monday, Sept. 25 in Ningbo, China. Petra Kvitova and Jennnifer Brady are the top seeds at the WTA-250 level event.