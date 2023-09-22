Caroline Dolehide's dream week at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open AKRON continued with a straight-sets win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in an all-American semifinal.

Playing in her first career WTA singles semifinal, Dolehide advanced to her first career WTA singles final with a 7-5, 6-3 win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in an all-American semifinal on Friday.

World No.111 Dolehide, 25, in the third unseeded finalist at WTA 1000 level this year, but by far the lowest ranked. She joins Karolina Muchova (Cincinnati) and Barbora Krejcikova (Dubai) in the achievement, and is the second WTA 1000 finalist ranked outside the Top 100 since the format was introduced in 2009. (She joins two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in that exclusive club, as Kuznetsova was ranked No.153 when she reached the final in Cincinnati in 2019.)

All three of Dolehide and Kenin's previous meetings came at ITF tournaments, as the two Americans last played six years ago. Dolehide was a break down in both sets against her more accomplished compatriot, but bounced back to wrap up her third win in four meetings with Kenin in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Call it a COMEBACK 🤹‍♀️



Caroline Dolehide rallies from an early break down to bag the first set 7-5 against Kenin! #GDLOpenAKRON pic.twitter.com/aPeLHOF0ql — wta (@WTA) September 22, 2023

From 4-2 down in the opener, Dolehide won three straight games to lead 5-4, and then eight straight points from 5-5, to ultimately wrap up a one-set lead. In set two, she trailed 3-1, and won five straight games. She denied Kenin three chances to extend her lead to 4-2 in the sixth game before getting back on serve, and also saved five break points in the final game before serving out victory on her first match point.

