US Open champion Coco Gauff joins a stellar field at the WTA 500 event at the Zhengzhou Open, which includes Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

US Open champion Coco Gauff has accepted a wild card to play the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA 500 tournament that begins on Oct. 9.

"It’s been a huge summer for me and I’m excited to build on my US Open win and put in a really big finish to what’s been an amazing year," Gauff said. "We always love playing in front of the Chinese fans so I’m really looking forward to that."

The World No.3 joins a strong field in Zhengzhou, which already includes reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari.

With her near-perfect summer hard-court season, which saw her win three titles in Washington D.C., Cincinnati and the US Open, Gauff goes into the Asian swing having won 18 of her last 19 matches.

Gauff returns to action at the China Open next week. Playing her first tournament since her New York triumph, the 19-year-old champion is set to make her tournament debut in Beijing.