Season at a glance

In 2022, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova cemented themselves as this era's dominant doubles duo, a partnership that seemed near unbeatable -- particularly on the big stage and that yielded trophy after trophy. And they began 2023 in much the same vein, starting the year with an 11-match winning streak that encompassed an Australian Open championship, their seventh Grand Slam crown, followed by a 15th title together, at Indian Wells.

At the start of the year, it seemed as though the Czechs' greatest opponent was history. It turned out to be health setbacks. A wrist injury sidelined Siniakova for two months during the clay season. Her first tournament back was Roland Garros, where she and Krejcikova crashed out in the first round to Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi. At Wimbledon, it was Krejcikova's turn to be beset as a leg injury forced her out of the doubles competition before it had started.

During the second half of the season, the WTA 500 title in San Diego was a rare high point amid several uncharacteristic early losses for Krejcikova and Siniakova, who find themselves in the unusual position of entering the WTA Finals without their aura of invincibility.

A positive could be the uptick in form both showed in their singles this autumn. Krejcikova took the singles title in San Diego as well and also reached the Zhengzhou final. Siniakova rounded off her singles season with consecutive finals in Asia, winning the second in Nanchang.

By the numbers

2023 win-loss record as a team: 17-5

Titles won as a team: Australian Open, Indian Wells (1000), San Diego (500)

Grand Slam record: Australian Open W, Roland Garros R1 (l. Eikeri/Hozumi), US Open R2 (l. Strycova/Vondrousova)

Krejcikova ranking: 11

Siniakova ranking: 8

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 2018 F, 2019 RR, 2021 W, 2022 F