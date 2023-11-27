Elena Rybakina, Zheng Qinwen and Caroline Garcia are the latest top names to be added to the Adelaide International entry list, joining 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber for the WTA 500 tournament starting on January 8.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up, reached the Adelaide final on her tournament debut in 2022, falling to Ashleigh Barty. Zheng ended 2023 at a career-high of No.15 after a strong finish to the season that featured a first WTA 500 title in Zhengzhou, followed by a run to the Zhuhai final.

Former No.1 Kerber is planning a full schedule when she returns to the Hologic WTA Tour in January. Kerber stepped away from the tour after Wimbledon in 2022 to give birth to her daughter Liana in February of this year. She will make her competitive return for Germany at the United Cup before playing her first WTA draw in Adelaide.

A 3x Grand Slam champion has entered the chat 😍



Welcome back to #AdelaideTennis, @AngeliqueKerber 👋@EventsSA pic.twitter.com/fG5t8TjJ6s — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) October 25, 2023

Kerber has enjoyed consistent success in Australia. In addition to her stunning run to the 2016 Australian Open title, she also took the title at 2018 Sydney and was a runner-up at 2016 Brisbane and 2014 Sydney.

Kerber is one of a trio of former No.1s and new mothers charting their comeback on tour. Caroline Wozniacki came out of retirement earlier this summer and proceeded to make the Round of 16 at the US Open in just her third tournament back.

Four-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka is also planning her return to the tour in January. Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai earlier this year and confirmed her own plans to play an aggressive schedule in 2024.