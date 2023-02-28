Former World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has announced the birth of her first child, daughter Liana.

Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber is the newest member of the Hologic WTA Tour moms club. The 35-year-old German announced the birth of her first child, daughter Liana, on Tuesday.

"Welcome to our family, Liana," she wrote, indicating the baby's birth date as Feb. 25. "Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined."

It's been a busy start to 2023 for the three-time major-winner, who also celebrated her birthday in January.

Kerber announced her pregnancy ahead of the US Open last summer with a good-humored social media post, saying, "I really wanted to play the [US Open] but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition." She also said at the time that she was fully committed to making a return to competitive tennis.

In an interview with wtatennis.com's Greg Garber last November, Kerber expanded on that goal, and said she sought advice from fellow WTA moms Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams on the reality of doing just that.

Angelique Kerber planning on return to tennis next year

“I don’t know what time or which tournament because I really want to take the time,” Kerber said. “And when I come back, I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good. This is the plan.

"They said I will feel when the time is there to come back. It’s better to take one month later than one month earlier.”

Ranked No.1 for 34 weeks in her career, Kerber last played at Wimbledon in June, where she reached the third round. In 2022, she also captured the 14th tour-level singles title of her career on the clay courts of Strasbourg, France.