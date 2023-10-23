Perth and Sydney will host the world’s best tennis players when the second edition of the United Cup kicks off the Australian summer of tennis in 2024.



Eighteen countries were drawn into six groups of three teams at the official draw.





The United Cup will take place from Dec. 29, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024.

Where the countries will play





Perth



Top seeds Poland, led by World No.2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and [11] Hubert Hurkacz will headline Group A at RAC Arena in Perth, alongside Spain and a third team to be confirmed, based on WTA rankings, in November.



The Australian team led by World No.13 Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic have been drawn into Group C. Also in this group are the defending champions United States featuring World No.5 Jessica Pegula and [9] Taylor Fritz and Great Britain with Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter.



Czech Republic, China and the Novak Djokovic-led Team Serbia round out Group E in Perth.



Sydney



No.2 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari’s Team Greece top Group B. They will face Team Canada, making its United Cup debut with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez. A third team, determined by ATP rankings, will be confirmed in November.



Grand Slam champion and fan favorite Angelique Kerber will make her return to tennis following maternity leave at the United Cup in Sydney, representing Germany alongside Alexander Zverev. They are in Group D alongside No.4 seeds France and Italy.



Croatia’s Borna Coric and Donna Vekic lead Group F alongside Netherlands and Norway, with World No.8 Casper Ruud.



The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers a minimum AUD $15 million in prize money and 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA Tour rankings points.

Second edition: More teams



Each city will host nine teams -- three more than 2023. Each team will comprise up to three men and three women.



In a new format for 2024, each tie will be determined in one session and is made up of one men’s singles and one women’s singles match featuring the No.1 ranked singles players, followed by one mixed doubles match.



Perth’s RAC Arena will host the first day of the United Cup on Friday, Dec. 29, with the group stage in Sydney beginning on Saturday, Dec. 30.



Group winners in each city will advance to the quarterfinals, with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner-up in that city.



Winners progress to the semifinals and finals in Sydney, which will be played on Jan. 6 and 7.



The final two remaining countries will be admitted to the competition on Monday, Nov. 20, based on the rankings published on this date.



Tickets to the United Cup group stage and quarterfinals go on sale at 5 p.m. local time Wednesday, Oct. 25 via UnitedCup.com/tickets.





