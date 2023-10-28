As the calendar turned to November, wedding bells rang out for Marta Kostyuk.

The World No.39 kicked off her offseason in style with her wedding to fiancé Heorhii on Wednesday at Minthis Resort in Cyprus in front of family, friends, and some of her Hologic WTA Tour peers.

Kostyuk's WTA players Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Kostyuk's regular doubles partner, and her fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko were among the attendees, while others -- including Barbora Krejcikova, Ana Bogdan, Tereza Martincova, Nadiia Kichenok and Storm Hunter -- wished the newlyweds well on Instagram as they commented on snapshots of the dreamy ceremony.

"Special day for [a] special person," Ruse wrote in an Instagram story to accompany a photo of the two together.

"Marta, you look stunning," Krejcikova wrote. "Congratulations!"

@gabrielaruse/IG

Kostyuk, 21, announced her engagement in March, shortly after winning her first career Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

The Ukrainian reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 32 in August this year, and also reached the third round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She also reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 27 in May, and partnered Krejcikova to win a grass-court doubles title in Birmingham.

And she isn't the only high-profile WTA player to tie the knot this year: In July, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced her marriage to longtime partner Jiri Vanek.