Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced her marriage to longtime partner and coach, Jiri Vanek.

The World No.8 made her first post as a married woman on her social media accounts Sunday to reveal that she and Vanek tied the knot in the Czech Republic the previous day.

Kvitova, 33, captioned a photo of the couple, hand-in-hand in front of a picturesque background, simply, "Mr and Mrs," followed by the date of their marriage.

Hologic WTA Tour co-founder Billie Jean King, current World No.1 Iga Swiatek and former No.1 Angelique Kerber were among those who congratulated Kvitova, popular amongst her peers on tour, in the comments of her Instagram post.

Kvitova and Vanek, her coach for the last seven years, have been a couple off the court since 2021. They got engaged last year, with Vanek proposing at Wimbledon.

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys," Kvitova wrote on Instagram last summer announcing their engagement. "I said “yes” in my special place."

On the court this year, Vanek has watched Kvitova win two tiles, in Miami and Berlin. Kvitova's win over Elena Rybakina in the final of the Miami Open in March marked her first WTA 1000 victory in five years, a triumph that catapulted her back into the world's Top 10.