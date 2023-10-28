Storm Hunter will make her debut at WTA doubles World No.1 when the new rankings are released next week -- and with that, the 29-year-old Australian also secures the year-end World No.1 ranking for the 2023 season.

Hunter is the second Australian woman to end the season in the top spot in doubles after Samantha Stosur in 2006. Hunter is the third Australian woman overall to rise to the No.1 doubles spot, with Rennae Stubbs also reaching the pinnacle of the doubles rankings.

Hunter and her partner Elise Mertens have had an exceptional week at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, going 3-0 in group play en route to the semifinals. Hunter wrapped up the top ranking after current co-No.1 players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula failed to make this week's semifinals.

WTA Finals: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Hunter has won two WTA 1000 titles this year, at Rome and Guadalajara, both alongside Mertens. Hunter and Mertens also reached the Wimbledon final, which was Hunter's first appearance in a Grand Slam final in women's doubles.

Additionally, Hunter made two other finals this year with two different partners, in Adelaide with Katerina Siniakova and in Birmingham with Alycia Parks.

Throughout her doubles career, Hunter has played in 90 tour-level tournaments, winning seven Hologic WTA Tour doubles titles with six different partners.

Hunter has also won a Grand Slam title in mixed doubles, partnering with fellow Australian John Peers to capture the 2022 US Open.