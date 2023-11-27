Existing partnership has seen the launch of numerous innovations to bring more fans closer to elite women’s tennis, including deeper live data, AI-enriched insights and award-winning live streaming experiences.

Stats Perform’s products and content distribution network, has been cited as an intrinsic part of the WTA’s fan experience plans, as it expands tour footprint, profile, fanbase and sponsors and moves towards equal prize money.

LONDON -- Sports content pioneer Stats Perform on Friday announced it has extended its exclusive agreement with the recently enhanced WTA Tour to collect and distribute official WTA data and live streams to licensed sportsbooks until the end of the decade.

The extended agreement continues the longstanding partnership between the two organizations and makes official WTA live scores, stats and content available across Stats Perform’s vast worldwide distribution network, including global media, tech giants, broadcasters and betting operators, to bring tennis fans closer to the sport.

Since its inception, the partnership has seen the development and introduction of numerous successful and award-winning fan engagement innovations such as:

Full coverage of outer courts and qualifiers

New AI enriched Opta metrics like clutch points and win probabilities

Interactive AI enriched live streaming features like instant highlights and tailored insights that display on-screen during games

Expert Opta research support for commentators and interviewers

The addition of a more detailed in-venue data feed, alongside the umpire data feed.

“We’re honored and delighted to extend our deep relationship with the WTA, who are a highly progressive and professional sports organisation, “said Alex Rice, Chief Commercial Officer at Stats Perform. “We’re proud of what our respective teams have achieved together so far and excited to continue to elevate fan and bettor experiences with the most reliable, comprehensive and innovative official WTA content -- even more so as the tour is set to feature more tournaments and more matches, meaning even more opportunities for our sportsbook and media partners to showcase the incredible action to their customers.”

Said Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures: “We are excited to extend our successful partnership with Stats Perform. The data and insights they provide are an important part of our plans to drive fan engagement through product innovation and enriched experiences. The development of long-term relationships with industry partners is an important source of commercial revenue underpinning our ambition to reinvest in the sport and help the WTA achieve the goal of equal prize money for women at all top events.”

WTA tennis sits alongside official live streams and data from Tennis Australia in Stats Perform’s exclusive betting and media rights portfolio, as well as content from the world’s biggest global leagues and competitions across football , basketball, cricket, rugby, ice hockey, badminton and more.

The announcement comes shortly after Stats Perform claimed Best Sports Data Product for the second year running at the 2023 SBC Awards.

About the WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing over 80 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is comprised of over 70 events and four Grand Slams, spanning 30 countries and regions across six continents with a global audience of nearly 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

WTA Ventures is the commercial arm of the WTA, created in March 2023 as part of the WTA’s strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners. It aims to build upon the strong legacy the WTA has established over the past 50 years by further elevating the profile of women’s tennis and accelerating commercial growth for the benefit of fans, players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis -- be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com