World No.3 Coco Gauff's list of post-season accolades keeps growing. The reigning US Open champion was named to People Magazine's list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2023. The 19-year-old American was one of two athletes on the list, alongside football superstar David Beckham.

"After turning heads at age 15 with a first-round win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019, the question was when — not if — Gauff would earn her first Grand Slam trophy," People wrote. "This turned out to be the year, as the former world No. 1 junior dominated the 2023 U.S. Open, making her the youngest American champion since Serena Williams in 1999.

"But Gauff is still in disbelief she’s carrying the sisters’ mantle. 'I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it. They’re my idols,' she told PEOPLE earlier this year, adding, 'I’m just a person who plays tennis.'

2023 is season officially over. hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I am proud of myself. God’s plan❤️ pic.twitter.com/tpOlOC4Vgh — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 6, 2023

After landing on a list that included a bevy of A-list stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie, Gauff took to Instagram to express her amusement and humility.

"lol good to know @people thinks i'm intriguing. I'm really not," Gauff wrote. "I just like to crochet, watch anime, and play fortnight all day when I am not practicing or working. but I appreciate the shoutout haha. it's pretty cool being on this list among actual intriguing people."