Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion and current ESPN analyst, has been diagnosed with cancer once again.

This news comes 11 months after she shared the news she was clear of ovarian cancer, a diagnosis she received in January 2022. At 68, Evert is now undergoing chemotherapy and miss will the Australian Open broadcast in January. She remains hopeful about returning to cover the rest of the Grand Slam tournaments in 2024.

“Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience,” she said in a statement through ESPN. “I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

Evert is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished players in tennis history. Her career, spanning nearly two decades, was marked by 260 weeks atop the rankings. She won more than 1,300 singles matches and 157 singles titles. Her accomplishments led to her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995.

The impact of ovarian cancer on Evert's life is personal. Her younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, also a former world-ranked tennis player, lost her battle with the same disease in February 2020.

In an ESPN essay earlier this year, she discussed her diagnosis, treatment and the crucial importance of early detection, highlighting that her condition could have progressed to Stage 3 cancer within months had it not been discovered.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself,” she continued in the statement. “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”