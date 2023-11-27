The 2023 Hologic WTA Tour season was full of historic victories, big breakthroughs and memorable moments. But some of the important stories weren't written between the lines: Today, we're looking back at some of our favorite viral social media moments of the season.

From Naomi Osaka's pregnancy announcement to Jessica Pegula finding her voice in more ways than one, here are some posts that got the tour talking in 2023.

Sit back, log on and enjoy.

Osaka reveals pregnancy amidst WTA baby boom

2023 started with a bombshell announcement from Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1 was going to be sidelined for the year for the best of reasons.

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update," she wrote on Jan. 11 in announcing her pregnancy.

"Every day is a new blessing and adventure," she continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch some of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom.'"

Osaka welcomed her daughter, Shai, in July, was back training at full throttle by October, and will make her long-awaited return to the court in January. But she wasn't the only Hologic WTA Tour star to expand her family in 2023.

Other players who welcomed new additions included:

Agelique Kerber welcomed daughter, Liana, in February.

Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️🍼💫

Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined. pic.twitter.com/nIX6rRGDLl — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) February 28, 2023

Ashleigh Barty gave birth to son, Hayden, in July.

Serena Williams welcomed her second daughter, Adira River, in August.

And there's more to come in 2024. Congratulations to all!

Best buddies: Swiatek and Shiffrin bond, Gauff's US Open win makes waves

The crossover appeal of WTA stars was never stronger than it was in 2023, from Iga Swiatek's budding friendship with skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin to Coco Gauff's transcendent US Open victory that brought out the congratulations from everyone from current and former U.S. presidents to A-list actors and athletes.

"I've come to the Open for years. Being a fan, just looking in the crowd to see who's coming, looking in the president box, the suites, to see who's there, now being a player, it's really crazy," she said. "I'm really honored I guess that people spend Friday night watching me play tennis."

'Tsitsidosa' announces themselves to the world

Where were you when Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas became 'Tsitsidosa'?

In a year that was a fruitful one as far as romantic relationships between ATP and WTA players were concerned, former World No.2 Badosa and two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas set the internet ablaze over the summer when they went public in June -- and launched their joint Instagram account (which, later, saw all of its photos erased.)

But there have been no shortage of posts on the pair's individual accounts, and Badosa -- whose season ended prematurely as a result of a back injury -- was a fixture in Tsitsipas' player's box throughout the year, and celebrated with his family when he and his brother Petros won their first doubles title together in Antwerp in October.

Might we see this pair play mixed doubles in 2024?

Jessica Pegula finds her voice in more ways than one

If Pegula announced herself in 2022, she proved she was here to stay in 2023.

But one thing that was almost as impressive as the American's ultra-consistent results? Her social media presence. The American was not shy to take fans into her orbit on her official accounts, from X to Instagram, and it began with her revelation of a personal family matter.

It felt like it was time. Thank you to @PlayersTribune for sharing this story ♥️ https://t.co/dUxiUHaFuk — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) February 7, 2023

While Pegula's essay about her mom Kim's health struggles was penned from the heart, not all of the American's social posts in 2023 were serious. In fact, the 29-year-old's self-deprecating humor was a revelation over the last year, and we have no doubt that she'll be spitting fire from her keyboard in 2024 and beyond.

Here are just a few of our favorites, and go mash that 'follow' button if you want more of #JessiesTakes.

On losing to Swiatek 6-3, 6-0 in the final in Doha:

Everyone: “What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!”



Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5YqSZ0xHx5 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) February 24, 2023

On occupational hazards in doubles:

This is honestly improvement from our usual communication skills 🤣 https://t.co/TXzYQeeA7W — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) June 4, 2023

On her new favorite song:

I mean what the 😂 https://t.co/EWtqqwauLQ — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) August 12, 2023

On serving a look in Seoul:

When you forget to take the tag off your jacket but still look cute ☠️ https://t.co/65W4Ii77yi — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) October 13, 2023

When it came to Hawk-Eye, Jelena Ostapenko was unimpressed

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko had one of her biggest wins of the season against Gauff in January in the fourth round of the Australian Open. But if you ask the Latvian, her biggest rival is not any of her peers on tour. The undercard to Ostapenko's matches often is her questioning the live electronic line-calling system Hawk-Eye.

After beating Gauff 7-5, 6-3, Ostapenko got fans laughing out loud when former player Laura Robson put her on the spot and asked if she trusted the machines more than human officials.

“In the system?” she asked. “To be honest, no!”

Even chair umpire James Keothavong, who was also readying to leave the court, couldn't help but crack a smile.

gold star to Laura Robson for asking this, gold star to Jelena Ostapenko for doubling down, gold star to James Keothavong for cracking up



all the gold stars to Ostapenko for her performance!!! https://t.co/I05lCzZ4gd — Alex Macpherson (@alex_macpherson) January 22, 2023

Honorable mention: Maria Sakkari is watching, always watching

A warning to tennis fans everywhere: Be careful what you say, because Maria Sakkari is reading. The Greek star poked a little fun at her own expense this year in response to a fan on X who mocked her then-active losing streak in WTA semifinals.

(For context: Since winning her first tour-level career singles title in Rabat, Morocco in 2019, Sakkari had lost 20 of 25 of the overall semifinals she played.)

I’m unbeatable 💪🏼 — Maria Sakkari (@mariasakkari) May 19, 2023

Sakkari eventually snapped a seven-match losing streak in semifinals by beating Pegula in the penultimate round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, and had the last laugh in September, when she ran the table in Guadalajara.

Without the loss of a set, she captured her second career WTA singles title, and first WTA 1000 event.