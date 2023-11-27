•BNP Paribas Open honored for 14th year as WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year

•Credit One Charleston Open voted as WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for a second consecutive season

•WTA 250 Tournament of the Year accolade retained by Transylvania Open

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Friday announced the winners of the 2023 WTA Tournament Awards, bringing an end to Awards Week, where standout performers from across the Hologic WTA Tour celebrated for their success this year.

The winners were voted on by the players to recognize the excellence of the staff and organization, dedicated fans and wider support to the sport and its athletes.

The winners were broken down into three categories, reflecting the different levels of events, with the winners as follows:

WTA

The BNP Paribas Open sweeps the honor for a record-extending 10th successive year and 14th time overall, with the the Indian Wells Tennis Garden being recognized for creating an environment where players are able to perform at their best. Elena Rybakina, who was crowned champion at the event in 2023, said: “Indian Wells will always be a special place for me as it’s where I won my first WTA 1000 title earlier this year. The tournament venue and facilities are incredible, and it certainly lives up to its name of being called Tennis Paradise. I can’t wait to return in 2024.”

WTA

The Credit One Charleston Open is recognized in the WTA Tournament of the Year Awards for the second year in a row at the 500 level, having picked up it's debut award in 2022. Defending champion Ons Jabeur praised the event, saying: “I have been lucky enough to play the Credit One Charleston Open five times in my career, and every occasion I come to the tournament I am made to feel incredibly welcome by the whole team there. Winning the title there in 2023 was a key moment for me in the season, which was made even more special as the tournament went above and beyond to make the whole week a great success.”

WTA

In only its third year on the calendar, the Transylvania Open is awarded the WTA 250 Tournament of the Year for a second consecutive season. Jodie Burrage won the doubles title with Jil Teichmann in October and spoke highly of their tournament experience. “I won my first ever WTA title at the Transylvania Open this year, and overall me and Jill had such a great week in Cluj-Napoca,” Burrage said. “The tournament works extra hard to make sure the players are really well looked after as well as making sure we have lots of fun!”

Earlier this week the winners of the Player and Coach Awards were announced and were as follows:

•Player of the Year: Iga Swiatek

•Doubles Team of the Year: Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens

•Most Improved Player of the Year: Zheng Qinwen

•Newcomer of the Year: Mirra Andreeva

•Comeback Player of the Year: Elina Svitolina

•Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award: Ons Jabeur

•Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award: Ons Jabeur

•Jerry Diamond ACES Award: Jessica Pegula

•Coach of the Year: Tomasz Wiktorowski

The winner of the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year Award will be announced in January.