The Adelaide International is the final WTA 500 tournament before the Australian Open.

Here's what you need to know about the tournament:

When does the tournament start?

The Adelaide International is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at The Drive in Adelaide, Australia. Into its fifth edition, the tournament features a 30-player singles draw with two first-round byes, and 16-team doubles draw. The tournament will use the Dunlop Australian Open ball.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Jan. 8.

When are the finals?

The doubles finals will be played on Friday, Jan. 12.

The singles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Adelaide 1 2023

Who are the defending champions?

Adelaide hosted two WTA 500 tournaments last season. Aryna Sabalenka defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 to win Adelaide #1. Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kastkina 6-0, 6-2 to win Adelaide #2.

In doubles, Taylor Townsend swept the titles with different partners. The American partnered with Asia Muhammed to beat Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova 6–2, 7–6(2) to win Adelaide #1. She won Adelaide #2 with Luisa Stefani, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenova and Elena Rybakina 7–5, 7–6(3).

Who is playing?

Projected Top 8 seeds:

1. Elena Rybakina

2. Jessica Pegula

3. Marketa Vondrousova

4. Barbora Krejcikova

5. Beatriz Haddad Maia

6. Jelena Ostapenko

7. Liudmila Samsonova

8. Daria Kasatkina

What does the draw look like?

Main draw in Adelaide (WTA 500), where Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Krejcikova are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/KXsx6rUMBJ — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 6, 2024

What are the points and prize money on offer?

Round 1: 1 point/ $8,860

Round of 16: 60 points/ $13,170

Quarterfinals: 108 points/ $24,200

Semifinals: 195 points/ $51,205

Finalist: 325 points/ $87,655

Champion: 500 points/ $142,000

Also this week:

The Hobart International, a WTA 250 tournament, will be played from Monday, Jan. 8 to Saturday, Jan. 13.