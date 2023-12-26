2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has moved into the main draw at the Australian Open after Lauren Davis withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Now ranked No.301, Raducanu was sidelined with injuries since April but made a winning return to competition on Tuesday at the ASB Classic. At the time of the Australian Open's entry deadline in December, Raducanu's protected ranking was not high enough to earn her direct entry.

But after several main-draw withdrawals, including French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Caty McNally and now Davis, Raducanu now finds herself able to avoid playing the qualifying tournament.

Lauren Davis (USA) has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury.



Emma Raducanu (UK) takes her place in the main draw. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 3, 2024

Raducanu is set to play her first Grand Slam tournament since last year's Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the season begins in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 14.