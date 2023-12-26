ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA achieved an extraordinary feat during the 2023 season, shattering a new global audience record of more than 1 billion. The remarkable milestone reported by YouGov, a global leader in public opinion and data analytics, marks promising growth for the Hologic WTA Tour and solidifies its status as a powerhouse in female sports.

The 2023 season, commemorating 50 years of the WTA, was a spectacle of thrilling competition and gripping narratives. Featuring a dynamic mix of talented newcomers and fierce rivalries at the top, the year witnessed 39 different singles champions securing titles throughout the calendar. The battle for the coveted World No.1 position raged on, captivating new fans and weaving suspenseful storylines like never before.

As the curtain falls on this exceptional season, the WTA is taking pause to celebrate this monumental achievement, expressing gratitude to its fans for their unwavering support and highlighting the brilliance of its athletes that encapsulated the the 2023 Hologic WTA Tour season.

“As we conclude the 50th anniversary year of the WTA, we are thrilled to be celebrating this fantastic milestone,” WTA Ventures CEO, Marina Storti said. “Connecting with our fans is the key to elevating the profile of women's tennis, and we couldn't be more excited about the accelerated growth the WTA is experiencing worldwide."

From Iga Swiatek's stellar journey to a season-best six titles and clinching the prestigious year-end No.1 ranking, to the inspiring comeback by Elina Svitolina and phenomenal rise of Coco Gauff, the season unfolded with riveting competition. Breakthroughs from Aryna Sabalenka, Marketa Vondrousova, Zheng Qinwen and newcomers such as Mirra Andreeva added to the excitement, creating unforgettable moments that captivated 1 billion fans worldwide.