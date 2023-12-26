The 2024 Australian Open doubles entry list is headed by the familiar faces of three-time WTA 1000 champions Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, but also contains a plethora of new partnerships.

The powerhouse duo of seven-time Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova announced at the end of the 2023 season that they would part ways, and both Czechs will begin 2024 with new partners. Siniakova will team up with doubles World No.1 Storm Hunter, with whom she previously won Berlin 2022 and reached the Adelaide 2023 final. Krejcikova will play alongside Laura Siegemund, who claimed the 2023 WTA Finals Cancun title alongside Vera Zvonareva, for the first time.

Hsieh Su-Wei, who returned from an 18-month hiatus to win both Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year (with Wang Xinyu and Barbora Strycova respectively), will continue her comeback by reuniting with another former partner, Elise Mertens. Hsieh and Mertens were previously the 2021 Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions together. Last year, Mertens primarily played alongside Hunter, winning two WTA 1000 titles in Rome and Guadalajara.

Another new duo for 2024 comprises Beatriz Haddad Maia and Taylor Townsend. Haddad Maia mostly played with Victoria Azarenka in 2023, while Townsend found success with a variety of partners including Leylah Fernandez and Alycia Parks. However, the pair have never played together before.

Two-time WTA 1000 champions Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara have parted ways again. The Japanese duo found success alongside each other in 2021 and 2023, but Aoyama will begin the new season partnering Aleksandra Krunic, while Shibahara will team up with Desirae Krawczyk. Aoyama and Krunic have previously played together on several occasions, including a run to the 2019 's-Hertogenbosch title. Shibahara and Krawczyk have played alongside each other just once at pro level, a first-round loss at the 2016 Stockton ITF $50K event.

As a result, Krawczyk's 2023 partnership with Demi Schuurs has ended. The Dutchwoman has entered the Australian Open alongside Luisa Stefani in a brand-new team.

Amidst the shake-ups, a number of successful teams are sticking together. Reigning US Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe will be seeking to build on their remarkable 2023 surge, while Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko will embark on the third year of their long-standing partnership.