On Tuesday, Ashleigh Barty was back where it all began.

The former World No.1 was spotted in the stands at the Brisbane International, taking in the early-round action at the combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event alongside her mother, Josie, and five-month-old son, Hayden.

Barty, a native Queenslander, first started playing tennis in Brisbane at age 4, and made her Hologic WTA Tour main-draw debut in doubles at the tournament in 2012. She played the singles main-draw at the tournament four times, and finished runner-up in doubles in 2020.

Fans reacted positively to Barty's presence, with many on social media commenting how much they would love to see the three-time Grand Slam champion make a comeback to tennis and join her fellow major-winners Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki among the ranks of moms on tour.

"Loving team Barty watching on! She'll be back," one declared on Instagram.

Team Barty in the house today 🥹 🧡 @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/cs2IEJYvws — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 2, 2024

"Good to see you Ash, your mom, and your cute son sitting back relaxed and enjoying the tennis. That's what 'retirement' is all about," another wrote.

Barty hasn't been a stranger to tennis since her retirement from the sport in 2022. Last year, she was a starring attraction at the Australian Open's First Nations Day, which celebrates Aboriginal Australian culture, and brought the trophy on court ahead of the women's singles final.

After retiring from tennis, the 27-year-old married her longtime partner, golfer Garry Kissick, in July of 2022, and the couple welcomed Hayden a year later.