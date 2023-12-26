At 34 years old, Australia's Arina Rodionova is playing the best tennis of her career and having the time of her life. She's also been working non-stop.

Last year, Rodionova played over 100 matches across all levels and tallied an astounding 79 match wins and seven ITF titles. Coming off an eight-month injury layoff, Rodionova saw her ranking go from outside the Top 300 to a career-high No.112. She finished 2023 as the highest-ranked Australian woman.

As she inches closer to her Top 100 debut, Rodionova is knocking on the door of history. She could become the oldest Top 100 debutante in history of the Hologic WTA Tour.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be here and just enjoy the moment because you never know how many more years I'll be able to do that. Again, having fun out there."

Rodionova's globe-trotting 52-week effort was enough to earn her a main-draw wild card at this week's Brisbane International, where she has torn through the draw to advance to the Round of 16. In the first round she beat Martina Trevisan to earn her first Top 50 win since 2020. On Tuesday, she out-dueled former No.4 Sofia Kenin over 2 hours and 22 minutes to win 7-5, 7-6(7).

She has not lost a set.

"Actually I wouldn't mind if the match would go into the third set because the more time I spend on this court, I'm truly having fun there at the moment," Rodionova said. "I don't care if it's three hours. I'll stay there for three hours. If it's four, I'll stay for four."

Rodionova's joy has been infectious. With Australia's new Billie Jean King Cup Captain Sam Stosur urging her on, Rodionova's wry smile and sense of humor have stolen the show on court.

After all, Rodionova isn't used to basking in the glow of a spotlight.

"I think that's the reason why I'm having so much fun out there, because I've done the hard work," Rodionova said. "I've played in the small cities, small tournaments where no one is watching. I think it's a little bit like a reward for me just even being here."

There's still one more reward out there that would complete Rodionova's perfect January: a main-draw wild card at the Australian Open. Whatever happens, Rodionova knows there's nothing more she could have done to make her case.

"If it was up to me, I would give it to myself, yes, but I think there's other people involved," Rodionova said. "Hopefully they like the way I'm playing this week, and hopefully they like that I've already won I don't know how many matches last year.

"There's nothing else I could have done to get myself closer. I've pushed really hard the whole year. I think when I was starting, I was 400 and finished the year at around 100. I'm super proud of myself, and I'm happy with myself. If they're not happy, then there's nothing else I can do."

Rodionova will face either Liudmila Samsonova or Mirra Andreeva for a spot in her first WTA quarterfinal since 2017 Nanchang.

"Obviously winning is a great bonus," Rodionova said, "but, yeah, playing this level of tournament and being at home and being healthy enough -- like last year, I couldn't even play the week before Australian Open because my injury was still not great.

