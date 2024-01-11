Ukraine had a banner start to Monday at the Australian Open. Dayana Yastremska delivered the biggest upset of the tournament so far, thumping No.7 seed Marketa Vondrousova, while Elina Svitolina cruised through to the second round at the expense of Australian wildcard Taylah Preston.

Former World No.21 Yastremska, a qualifier in Melbourne this year, toppled the reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova in under an hour, 6-1, 6-2, to record the first Top 10 upset of the tournament.

Svitolina, meanwhile, was the day's first winner, as she ripped off six straight games from 2-1 down in the opening set against the 18-year-old World No.203 en route to a 6-2, 6-2 triumph.

Inside the upset: The win against Vondrousova is Yastremska's fourth in her career against a Top 10 player, and first at a Grand Slam. it's also her second against Vondrousova, but the last win came six years ago.

Yastremska's last win against a Top 10 player came against then-World No.3 Barbora Krejcikova in Dubai two years ago.

The now-World No.96 was as dominant on the stat sheet as she was on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old hit 26 winners to Vondrousova's five, and broke serve five times as the Czech served up seven double faults.

The match was at its most competitive in the first two, and the last two, games. Yastremska won two multi-deuce games to start the match -- and broke Vondrousova after four break points for 2-0. Four games went to deuce in the second set, and after failing to convert a match point in the seventh game, Yastremska saved a break point in the subsequent one before closing things out on her third opportunity.

