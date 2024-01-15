Qualifier Maria Timofeeva added another big win to her Grand Slam debut fortnight, reaching the third round of the 2024 Australian Open with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Under the closed roof of John Cain Arena on a rainy Wednesday, World No.170 Timofeeva stormed back from the loss of the first set, as well as being early breaks down in both the second and third sets. Timofeeva completed her win over former World No.1 Wozniacki in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

"I’m really a bit speechless now," Timofeeva said on court, after her win. "It was an honor for me to play here against Caroline today. Honestly I was going [into] the match without any expectations, just to show what I’m capable of and see how the match goes, and it was really great. I enjoyed every second of it."

The contrast in Grand Slam experience between 20-year-old Timofeeva and 33-year-old Wozniacki is stark. Timofeeva is contesting her first Grand Slam main draw, while Wozniacki was playing in the 53rd Grand Slam tournament of her career, and her second since she returned from maternity leave last summer.

Timofeeva, though, had already made strides as a player to watch last year, when she won the Hologic WTA Tour singles title in Budapest as a lucky loser, in her tour-level main-draw debut.

After successfully qualifying for a major for the first time this week, Timofeeva notched her first career Grand Slam main-draw win over former quarterfinalist Alizé Cornet in Sunday's opening round.

Against Wozniacki, a 30-time titlist on the Hologic WTA Tour, Timofeeva initially struggled. The first set had many extended rallies and lengthy games, and Wozniacki's wealth of experience in those situations pulled her to a 6-1, 2-0 lead.

But Timofeeva regrouped, cracking more winners as she got to level footing in the second set. The qualifier fired a winning forehand to break for 5-3, and though she did not serve out the set, heavy returns allowed her to break Wozniacki in the next game to tie up the clash.

Timofeeva dropped serve in the opening game of the third set, but she went on a tear after that, racking up six games in succession to complete another notable victory. Timofeeva dominated in the third set with 15 winners to Wozniacki's three.

Timofeeva will try to keep her breakthrough run going when she will face either No.10 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or her fellow qualifier, 16-year-old Alina Korneeva, in the third round.

