Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalists (1): 2024 - Monastir.





WTA 125

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras 1



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Kudermetova)





Career in Review

In 2024, reached first career SF at Merida (l. Sonmez). Reached 2r on her Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Haddad Maia). Won singles title at ITF W100 Caldas da Rainha. Achieved peak rank at No.128 in Feb. 2024



Made WTA Tour debut in 2023 reaching R16 at Hong Kong (l. L.Fruhvirtova) and ended season at No.156, breaking into Top 200 for first time



Won the first two Junior Grand Slam titles of 2023, triumphing at Junior Australian Open (d. M.Andreeva in F) and Junior Roland Garros (d. Perez Alarcon in F)



Secured third and fourth ITF title in 2023 at Pretoria $60K and Figueira De Foz $100K



Earned first ITF title in 2022 at Casablanca $15K



Began on ITF Circuit in 2021 at age of 14



