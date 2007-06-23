Stories
Biography
- Won the first two Junior Grand Slam singles titles of 2023, triumphing at Junior Australian Open (d. M.Andreeva in F) and Junior Roland Garros (d. Perez Alarcon in F)
- Runner-up in doubles at 2023 Junior Roland Garros (w/Saito, l. Grant/Ngounoue in F)
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High96
Height-
BirthdayJun 23, 2007 June 23, 2007
Birthplace-
Career Highlights
DOUBLES
Finalists (1): 2024 - Monastir.
WTA 125
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras 1
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Kudermetova)
Career in Review
In 2024, reached first career SF at Merida (l. Sonmez). Reached 2r on her Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Haddad Maia). Won singles title at ITF W100 Caldas da Rainha. Achieved peak rank at No.128 in Feb. 2024
Made WTA Tour debut in 2023 reaching R16 at Hong Kong (l. L.Fruhvirtova) and ended season at No.156, breaking into Top 200 for first time
Won the first two Junior Grand Slam titles of 2023, triumphing at Junior Australian Open (d. M.Andreeva in F) and Junior Roland Garros (d. Perez Alarcon in F)
Secured third and fourth ITF title in 2023 at Pretoria $60K and Figueira De Foz $100K
Earned first ITF title in 2022 at Casablanca $15K
Began on ITF Circuit in 2021 at age of 14
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