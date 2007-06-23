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Alina
Korneeva

18 yrs
Current Singles Rank
96
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
25 / 9
Prize Money
$238,554

Stories

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Biography

  • Won the first two Junior Grand Slam singles titles of 2023, triumphing at Junior Australian Open (d. M.Andreeva in F) and Junior Roland Garros (d. Perez Alarcon in F)
  • Runner-up in doubles at 2023 Junior Roland Garros (w/Saito, l. Grant/Ngounoue in F)

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

96

Height

-

Birthday

Jun 23, 2007 June 23, 2007

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Finalists (1): 2024 - Monastir.


WTA 125
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Oeiras 1

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Tampico (w/Kudermetova)

Career in Review

In 2024, reached first career SF at Merida (l. Sonmez). Reached 2r on her Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Haddad Maia). Won singles title at ITF W100 Caldas da Rainha. Achieved peak rank at No.128 in Feb. 2024

Made WTA Tour debut in 2023 reaching R16 at Hong Kong (l. L.Fruhvirtova) and ended season at No.156, breaking into Top 200 for first time

Won the first two Junior Grand Slam titles of 2023, triumphing at Junior Australian Open (d. M.Andreeva in F) and Junior Roland Garros (d. Perez Alarcon in F)

Secured third and fourth ITF title in 2023 at Pretoria $60K and Figueira De Foz $100K

Earned first ITF title in 2022 at Casablanca $15K

Began on ITF Circuit in 2021 at age of 14

Latest Matches

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Match Reaction
Sloane Stephens, Paris 2026

Stephens qualifies for French Open main draw after comeback win

2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction

Stephens, Zidansek, Trevisan advance in French Open qualifying

2m read
3w ago
Sloane Stephens, Madrid 2026
highlights

Udvardy overturns 5-3 second-set deficit to defeat Korneeva in Rome opener

1mo ago
Panna Udvardy, Madrid 2026
05:03
highlights

Guo denies Korneeva from 5-3 down in decider in Jiujiang first round

7mo ago
Guo Hanyu, Jiujiang 2025
04:09
highlights

Putintseva holds off former junior No. 1 Korneeva in Guangzhou three-setter

7mo ago
Yulia Putintseva, Guangzhou 2025
05:07
highlights

Sonmez moves into first WTA singles final of career in Merida

1y ago
Sonmez - 2024 Merida SF
03:12
highlights

Korneeva posts second win of the day in Merida; reaches first WTA semifinal

1y ago
Korneeva - 2024 Merida QF
02:34