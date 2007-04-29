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Mirra
Andreeva

19 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
6
Singles Titles
3
Won / Lost
38 / 12
Prize Money
$5,643,523

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Conchita Martinez
  • Sister Erika is also a professional player
  • Originally from Krasnoyarsk and began playing aged six, but moved to Sochi and then Cannes, France, with sister to set up training base with coaches Jean-Rene Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel
  • Favorite surface is clay
  • Represented by IMG

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

5

Height

5' 9'' (1.75m)

Birthday

Apr 29, 2007 April 29, 2007

Birthplace

Krasnoyarsk, Siberia
Martinez-Conchita
Conchita Martínez

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (6): 2026 - Roland Garros, Linz, Adelaide
2025 - Indian Wells, Dubai
2024 - Iasi

Finalist (2): 2026 - Madrid
2024 - Ningbo

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Rome (w/Shnaider)
2025 - Miami, Brisbane (both w/Shnaider)

Finalist (2): 2026 - Madrid (w/Shnaider)
2024 - Olympics (w/Shnaider)

Career in Review

In 2025 won two WTA 1000 titles back-to-back at Dubai and Indian Wells - becoming the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the tournament tier began in 2009 at 17-years-old. Made her Top 10 debut in February before breaking into the Top 5 for the first time in July

Won maiden WTA doubles title in 2025 with Diana Shnaider at Brisbane, followed by a second title at Miami and finished the 2025 season making her WTA Finals debut in doubles with Shnaider

Reached first two WTA finals of career in 2024 winning the title at Iasi and finishing runner-up at Ningbo

Made first Grand Slam semifinal at 2024 Roland Garros beating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals

Made Top 20 debut on October 8, 2024 finishing the year at World No.16; also won 2024 Paris Olympic silver medal in women's doubles with Diana Shnaider

Opened 2023 season in April by winning 13 matches straight to claim back-to-back ITF titles in Switzerland; as WC, advanced to R16 at Madrid with wins over Fernandez, Haddad Maia and Linette (l. Sabalenka); subsequently made debut at Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Gauff in 3r), Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Keys in R16) and US Open (l. eventual champion Gauff in 2r)

Also in 2023 reached R16 at Beijing (l. Rybakina), leading to Top 50 debut (started season just inside Top 300); voted WTA Newcomer of the Year

In 2022, posted 39-9 win-loss record on ITF Circuit, winning first four titles at this level

Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2022 Monastir (as WC, l. Potapova)

Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event at Sharm El-Sheikh in February 2022

Owns six ITF Circuit singles titles

As a junior, finished R-Up at 2023 Australian Open (l. Korneeva)

Latest Matches

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“It's nice to travel around the world with the people that I care about, with my team, to play all these great tournaments and to have fun.”

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva

Player updates

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highlights
Leylah_Fernandez_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_6-DSC_5410A

Fernandez stuns Andreeva in Toronto third round

04:57
1w ago
Match Reaction

Fernandez routs Andreeva for first Top 10 win in over a year, to face Osaka

4m read
1w ago
Leylah_Fernandez_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_6-DSC_5410A
Register to view press conference

Mirra Andreeva keeps her prized Roland Garros pin collection close as memories of Paris linger

1w ago
TORONTO - PRESS CONFERENCE - MIRRA ANDREEVA_Digital Download_m51288
05:18
Hot Shots

Andreeva scrambles, puts away a volley to move within a game of victory in Toronto

1w ago
Mirra Andreeva, Toronto 2026
01:09
highlights

Andreeva opens her Hard-Court Swing with swift win over Pliskova in Toronto

1w ago
Mirra Andreeva, Toronto 2026
03:19
Match Reaction

Point-by-point: Breaking down Andreeva's best moments in Toronto win over Pliskova

2m read
1w ago
Mirra Andreeva, Toronto 2026

Top quotes from Toronto media day: 'Movies are the best escape because you're in that universe'

3m read
1w ago
Coco Gauff, Day 1 National Bank Open