Mirra Andreeva

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (6): 2026 - Roland Garros, Linz, Adelaide

2025 - Indian Wells, Dubai

2024 - Iasi



Finalist (2): 2026 - Madrid

2024 - Ningbo



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Rome (w/Shnaider)

2025 - Miami, Brisbane (both w/Shnaider)



Finalist (2): 2026 - Madrid (w/Shnaider)

2024 - Olympics (w/Shnaider)





Career in Review

In 2025 won two WTA 1000 titles back-to-back at Dubai and Indian Wells - becoming the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the tournament tier began in 2009 at 17-years-old. Made her Top 10 debut in February before breaking into the Top 5 for the first time in July



Won maiden WTA doubles title in 2025 with Diana Shnaider at Brisbane, followed by a second title at Miami and finished the 2025 season making her WTA Finals debut in doubles with Shnaider



Reached first two WTA finals of career in 2024 winning the title at Iasi and finishing runner-up at Ningbo



Made first Grand Slam semifinal at 2024 Roland Garros beating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals



Made Top 20 debut on October 8, 2024 finishing the year at World No.16; also won 2024 Paris Olympic silver medal in women's doubles with Diana Shnaider



Opened 2023 season in April by winning 13 matches straight to claim back-to-back ITF titles in Switzerland; as WC, advanced to R16 at Madrid with wins over Fernandez, Haddad Maia and Linette (l. Sabalenka); subsequently made debut at Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Gauff in 3r), Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Keys in R16) and US Open (l. eventual champion Gauff in 2r)



Also in 2023 reached R16 at Beijing (l. Rybakina), leading to Top 50 debut (started season just inside Top 300); voted WTA Newcomer of the Year



In 2022, posted 39-9 win-loss record on ITF Circuit, winning first four titles at this level



Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2022 Monastir (as WC, l. Potapova)



Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event at Sharm El-Sheikh in February 2022



Owns six ITF Circuit singles titles



As a junior, finished R-Up at 2023 Australian Open (l. Korneeva)