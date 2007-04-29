Ranking

mirra andreeva
RUS
M. Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva

RUSSIA
Height
5' 7''
1.71m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
Apr 29 2007
Birthplace
Current Ranking
YTD 2023
Prize Money
Career High
Career
Prize Money
Latest Player News

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R16 x1
W/L
5/2
2023

Australian Open

Roland Garros

R32 x1
2023

Wimbledon

R16 x1
2023

US Open

Latest Player Videos

Photos: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2023

More on Andreeva...

Personal

Coached by Jean-René Lisnard
Sister Erika, 18, is also a professional player
Originally from Krasnoyarsk and began playing aged six, but moved to Sochi and then Cannes, France, with sister to set uptraining base with coaches Jean-René Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel
Favorite surface is clay
Represented by IMG

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Singles Ranking
Current Singles
66
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
0
-
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
516
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
0
-
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 66
2022 293 405
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 17, 2023 66
Jul 3, 2023 102
Jun 26, 2023 102
Jun 19, 2023 102
Jun 12, 2023 101
May 29, 2023 143
May 22, 2023 143
May 8, 2023 146
Apr 24, 2023 194
Apr 17, 2023 243
Apr 10, 2023 312
Apr 3, 2023 310
Mar 20, 2023 304
Mar 6, 2023 300
Feb 27, 2023 294
Feb 20, 2023 294
Feb 13, 2023 290
Feb 6, 2023 291
Jan 30, 2023 289
Jan 16, 2023 292
Jan 9, 2023 287
Jan 2, 2023 293
Dec 26, 2022 293
Dec 19, 2022 297
Dec 12, 2022 298
Dec 5, 2022 299
Nov 28, 2022 300
Nov 21, 2022 300
Nov 14, 2022 405
Nov 7, 2022 405
Oct 31, 2022 406
Oct 24, 2022 424
Oct 17, 2022 420
Oct 10, 2022 426
Oct 3, 2022 429
Sep 26, 2022 440
Sep 19, 2022 444
Sep 12, 2022 447
Aug 29, 2022 448
Aug 22, 2022 449
Aug 15, 2022 447
Aug 8, 2022 445
Aug 1, 2022 611
Jul 25, 2022 612
Jul 18, 2022 614
Jul 11, 2022 624
Jun 27, 2022 834
Jun 20, 2022 838
Jun 13, 2022 836
Jun 6, 2022 840
May 23, 2022 840
May 16, 2022 837
May 9, 2022 845
Apr 25, 2022 843
Apr 18, 2022 996
Apr 11, 2022 1269
Apr 4, 2022 1272
Jul 17, 2023 516
Jul 3, 2023 509
Jun 26, 2023 507
Jun 19, 2023 505
Jun 12, 2023 503
May 29, 2023 502
May 22, 2023 497
May 8, 2023 497
