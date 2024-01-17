WTA stars and tennis coaching legend Judy Murray kicked off the 2024 WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley clinic series in Melbourne bringing the sport of tennis to local communities.

The WTA Come Play community outreach initiative, which started in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis for youth from diverse backgrounds, Morgan Stanley and the WTA Foundation joined forces with Tennis Australia youth programs Learn 2 Lead, #NoLimits Girls Squad and Tennis Victoria’s Future Leaders along with RALLY4EVER, founded by former WTA player Louise Pleming.

WTA

On Friday, Jan. 12, with Murray at the helm, WTA star Ajla Tomljanovic and 2021 US Open finalist and Morgan Stanley brand ambassador Leylah Fernandez coached 50 young girls from Learn 2 Lead, #NoLimits Girls Squad and Tennis Victoria’s Future Leaders at the Royal South Yarra Tennis Club.

WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley activities continued the next day at Fawkner Park South Yarra Tennis Center with Heather Watson, Murray and Pleming interacting on court and engaging with 50 girls and boys from the RALLY4EVER program. Morgan Stanley and WTA Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to RALLY4EVER which is dedicated to breaking down barriers to the game of tennis.

WTA

“This has been such a rewarding few days and a great way to kick off our 2024 series,” said Rebecca Hill, Head of Wealth Management Australia at Morgan Stanley. “We are proud to bring the Come Play program to Melbourne and are so grateful to our many colleagues and WTA players who came together to make these incredibly special events come to life. Giving back is a core value of our firm, and we look to continue to inspire the next generation of tennis stars to break boundaries both on and off the court.”

To learn more about WTA Foundation or make a donation, visit https://wtafoundation.wtatennis.com/