No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka powered into her sixth consecutive Grand Slam semifinal, and eighth overall, at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova in 71 minutes.

The defending champion has dropped just 16 games and zero sets in five matches so far this fortnight, and will next face No.4 seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of last September's US Open final.

Sabalenka becomes just the third player this century to reach six or more major semifinals in a row, following Jennifer Capriati (six between the Australian Open 2001 and Roland Garros 2002) and Serena Williams (six between Roland Garros 2002 and Wimbledon 2003, and 10 between the US Open 2014 and Australian Open 2017). She has made at least the last four of every major since the US Open 2022, and improves to 8-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

The former World No.1 also now leads her head-to-head against Krejcikova 6-1, with the only loss coming in the Dubai quarterfinals last year. Sabalenka has won all four of their encounters since that match, and the last seven sets they have played.

Krejcikova's second straight quarterfinal loss in Melbourne means that the former Roland Garros champion falls to 1-3 in major quarterfinals.

