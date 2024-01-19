Zheng Qinwen will make her Top 10 debut when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday, Jan. 29. Zheng will become the second woman from China to enter the elite ranking bracket following Li Na in 2014.
Earlier Wednesday, the 21-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal after defeating Anna Kalinskaya at the Australian Open.
In addition to reaching the final four at the Australian Open, Zheng has made three finals within the past 12 months, winning the first WTA titles of her career at the WTA 250 34 Ladies Palermo Open, then on home soil at the WTA 500 Bank of Communications Zhengzhou Open, while she also posted a runner-up finish at the Huafa Technology WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.
