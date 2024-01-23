Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia won two consecutive come-from-behind sets at the Australian Open on Friday to reach their first Grand Slam women's doubles final.

No.11 seeds Kichenok and Ostapenko upset No.4 seeds and reigning US Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-5, 7-5 in their semifinal showdown, booking a spot in this weekend's championship match.

Kichenok and Ostapenko had previously gone 0-2 in Grand Slam women's doubles semifinals, falling at that stage at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2022. But the third time was the charm for the pair with their 1-hour and 35-minute victory on Margaret Court Arena.

Notably, both Kichenok and Ostapenko have won Grand Slam titles in other disciplines. Ostapenko famously stormed to the 2017 Roland Garros singles title as an unseeded player, while Kichenok won the mixed doubles title with Mate Pavic at Wimbledon last year.

In Friday's clash, the sets were carbon copies of each other as far as the scorelines were concerned. Dabrowski served for both sets at 5-3, but each time, Kichenok and Ostapenko broke back, then reeled off the remaining games to steal the sets.

The second set in particular featured deft play by the victors down the stretch. Ostapenko hit back-to-back lob winners to hold for 5-5, and she hit another winning lob to break Routliffe's serve for a 6-5 lead. Serving for the match, Kichenok saved one last break point before closing out the win.

"It was a bit up-and-down today, we were just trying to keep fighting," Kichenok said on court, after the match. "It wasn’t going the way we wanted today the whole time, but we managed somehow."

Kichenok and Ostapenko will now take on No.2 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in the final. Mertens is going for her second Australian Open women's doubles title (she teamed with Aryna Sabalenka to triumph in 2021), while Hsieh has already won this fortnight's mixed doubles title alongside Jan Zielinski.