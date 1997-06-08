Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (9): 2025 - Stuttgart

2024 - Linz, Adelaide

2023 - Birmingham

2022 - Dubai

2021 - Eastbourne

2019 - Luxembourg

2017 - Roland Garros, Seoul



Finalist (9): 2025 - Doha

2022 - Eastbourne, Seoul

2021 - Luxembourg

2019 - Linz

2018 - Miami

2017 - Charleston

2016 - Doha

2015 - Quebec City



DOUBLES

Winner (12): 2026 - Brisbane (w/S.Hsieh)

2025 - Charleston (w/Routliffe), Abu Dhabi (w/Perez)

2024 - US Open, Eastbourne, Brisbane (all w/L. Kichenok)

2022 - Birmingham, Cincinnati (both w/L. Kichenok)

2021 - Moscow (w/Siniakova)

2018 - Doha (w/Dabrowski)

2017 - Stuttgart (w/Atawo), St. Petersburg (w/Rosolska)



Finalist (13): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/S.Zhang), Doha (w/Hsieh)

2025 - Wimbledon, Dubai, Australian Open (all w/Hsieh)

2024 - Australian Open (w/L. Kichenok)

2023 - Doha (w/L. Kichenok)

2022 - Dubai, Eastbourne (both w/L. Kichenok)

2021 - Doha (w/Niculescu)

2020 - Doha (w/Dabrowski)

2019 - Jurmala (w/Voskoboeva), Beijing (w/Yastremska)



MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS

Finalist (1): 2019 - Wimbledon (w/Lindstedt)





Career in Review

2025 singles highlights include ninth career title at Stuttgart (d. World No.1 Sabalenka in final) and reaching WTA 1000 Doha final (l. Anisimova in final). In doubles, qualified for WTA Finals Riyadh w/Hsieh after making two Grand Slam finals (R-Up at Australian Open and Wimbledon). Also won doubles titles at Charleston (w/Routliffe) and Abu Dhabi (w/Perez)



Won seventh and eighth titles of career in 2024 at Adelaide and Linz. In doubles won first Grand Slam title at 2024 Australian Open and qualified for 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh (both with Lyudmyla Kichenok)



Won sixth career title at 2023 Birmingham (d. Krejcikova in F) and reached SF at Rome; in doubles achieved R-Up at Doha (w/L.Kichenok)



In 2022, lifted fifth career singles title at Dubai (d. V. Kudermetova in F) and finished R-Up at Eastbourne (l. Kvitova) and Seoul (l. Alexandrova); in doubles, won two titles w/L. Kichenok at Birmingham and Cincinnati and qualified for WTA Finals (reached SF)



Lifted first grass court title at 2021 Eastbourne (as WC, d. Kontaveit in F); also that year, finished R-Up at Luxembourg (l. Tauson), represented Latvia at the Tokyo Olympics (l. Vesnina in 1r) and won doubles title at 2021 Moscow (w/Siniakova)



Highlights of 2020 season included three Top 10 wins and reaching QF at Strasbourg



2019 season saw her capture third career title at Luxembourg (d. Goerges in F) right after finishing R-Up at Linz (l. Gauff). Also R-Up in mixed doubles at 2019 Wimbledon w/Lindstedt



2018 campaign highlighted by finishing R-Up at Miami (l. Stephens); beat No.9 Petra Kvitova and No.4 Elina Svitolina to register multiple Top 10 wins in the same tournament for the first time



Also in 2018, reached Wimbledon SF to become first Latvian woman to reach final four at All England Club (l. eventual champion Kerber) and achieved career-high ranking of No.5 on March 19



Enjoyed career-best season in 2017, making Top 10 debut on Sept. 11 and finishing the year in the Top 10 for the first time (at No.7)



Champion at 2017 Roland Garros (d. Halep in F) becoming first woman to win first tour-level title at a Grand Slam since Barbara Jordan at 1979 Australian Open. Also became the first unseeded player to lift the trophy in the Open Era and the first Latvian player to reach the championship match at a Grand Slam



Followed up Roland Garros title run with QF appearance at 2017 Wimbledon; also won title at Seoul (d. Haddad Maia in F) and reached final at Charleston (l. Kasatkina). Qualified for debut WTA Finals in 2017 and went 1-2 in group stage



In doubles, won first and second career titles in 2017, at St. Petersburg (w/Rosolska) and Stuttgart (w/Atawo)



Breakthrough result of 2016 season was reaching final at Doha, launching her into Top 50 at No.40 (l. Suárez Navarro); also in 2016 reached SF at Katowice and QF at Birmingham and Florianopolis, ending year at No.44



Ended 2015 at No.79 for first Top 100 finish (up from No.308 in 2014). Having leapt 229 spots, was second highest year-end rankings jump, after Kasatkina who went from No.370 to No.72 (298 spots)



Highlights of 2015 were reaching first career WTA final at Quebec City (l. Beck) and 2r at Wimbledon and US Open. Scored first Top 10 win over No.9 Carla Suárez Navarro in 1r at 2015 Wimbledon



Made WTA main draw debut at 2014 Tashkent as WC advancing to 2r (l. Pervak)



Began professional career playing ITF in 2012 winning first career title at $10k/ITF Stockholm, SWE; owns seven career ITF singles titles



