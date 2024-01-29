We had some doubles magic to kick off the new year.
In the Adelaide final, the duo of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Taylor Townsend showcased their strong teamwork from the beginning of the season.
With Caroline Garcia serving, Haddad Maia struck a sharp crosscourt return. Townsend followed suit with a sharp volley to extend the point. The ball eventually circled back to Haddad Maia, who delivered a perfectly executed around-the-post winner.
Haddad Maia and Townsend would go on to defeat Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets to win the title.