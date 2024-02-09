Usher may be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, but who would be the go-to headliners on the Hologic WTA Tour?

With the tour's stars descending on the Middle East for the first WTA 1000 tournaments of the season, starting at this week's Qatar TotalEnergies Open, we had to ask:

Who would you want as the musical headliner ahead of the biggest match of your career?

It was no surprise that Beyonce and Taylor Swift led the wish lists up and down the rankings. Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff did not hesitate to nominate Beyonce.

Former No.1 Naomi Osaka agreed.

"If I could have any music artist perform ahead of my match I would definitely pick Beyonce," she said. "But then I feel like I would get distracted watching her, so Rihanna."

Jelena Ostapenko, who leads the tour in wins this season, backed Imagine Dragons. Ons Jabeur found the question to be a no-brainer: "Obviously, Eminem."

